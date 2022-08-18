UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Saturday, August 20, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Early Prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET Preceded by Two Early Prelims Bouts Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET

The Gronkowski Family Hosts ESPN’s First UFC Alternate Telecast: UFC 278 with The Gronks, Saturday on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2, featuring a blockbuster welterweight championship bout, will be live from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah this Saturday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, with Early Prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET, featuring two bouts exclusively on ESPN+, followed by two more fights on ESPN and ESPN+. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Usman vs. Edwards 2 at 10:30 ET / 7:30 PT on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

As part of Saturday’s coverage, The Gronkowski Family–including Rob, brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. and father Gordon–will host UFC 278 with The Gronks, an ESPN alternate telecast that brings an additional viewing option for the first time in its coverage of UFC events. Guests will include UFC legend Chuck Liddell, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland and up and coming UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. Produced by ESPN in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, the special presentation will debut at 9-10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ (simulcast). At 10 p.m., it will move to ESPN+ for the ESPN+ PPV where it will stream until the conclusion of the event.

In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1) goes for his sixth title defense against No. 2 ranked Leon Edwards (19-3). Usman looks to continue his dominant run at the top of the division by taking out another top contender and netting his 16th consecutive UFC win that could tie him with Anderson Silva for longest UFC win streak. Since meeting Usman in late 2015, Edwards has accumulated an impressive 10-fight unbeaten streak and looks to continue it by dethroning Usman and capturing his first UFC gold.

The co-main presents a middleweight battle as No. 6 ranked contender Paulo Costa (13-2) meets former champion Luke Rockhold (16-5). Costa aims to spoil Rockhold’s return to the Octagon after three years away.

Also on the PPV portion of the event, former UFC featherweight champion and current No 3 ranked bantamweight Jose Aldo (31-7) takes on surging No. 6 Merab Dvalishvili (14-4) as he looks for a big win that could propel him into another title shot.

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 8/18 7 p.m. ESPN App, @ESPNMMA on YT UFC 278 Press Conference: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Fri., 8/19 6 p.m. ESPN App, @ESPNMMA on YT UFC 278 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Usman vs. Edwards 2 9:15 p.m. ESPN+ UFC 278 Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Usman vs. Edwards 2 10:30 p.m. ESPN2 UFC 278 Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Sat., 8/20 6 p.m. ESPN+ UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Presented by Modelo (Early Prelims) 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ 8-10 p.m. ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Presented by Modelo (Prelims) 8-9 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) 9-10 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ (simulcast) UFC 278 with The Gronks 10 p.m. ESPN+ PPV UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 (Main Card) UFC 278 with The Gronks 1 a.m.* ESPN+ PPV UFC 278 Post Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Usman vs. Edwards 2

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)