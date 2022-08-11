UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz on Saturday, August 13, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Vera vs. Cruz will be live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego this Saturday, August 13, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vera vs. Cruz at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 PT on ESPNEWS, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a battle between top-ranked bantamweight contenders as No. 5 Marlon Vera (19-7) faces No. 8 Dominick Cruz (24-3). Surging contender Vera is coming in with a three-fight winning streak following a big win against Rob Font last April in his first main card assignment. He has the most finishes in Bantamweight division history with nine. San Diego native Cruz is a former two-time UFC title holder in the weight class and is seeking a chance to regain the belt.

In the co-main featherweight matchup, David Onama (10-1) seeks to become the first fighter to win three UFC fights in 2022 as he steps in for Zubaira Tukhugov in a clash with Nate Landwehr (15-4).

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Victor Davilla and Santiago Ponzinibbio will provide all coverage in Spanish.

Friday: Bantamweight Breakdown: What Vera, Cruz, Aldo, O’Malley and others need to do to get a UFC title shot. By Brett Okamoto.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram , TikTok , Twitter

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com , ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 8/12 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vera vs. Cruz ESPNEWS 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vera vs. Cruz ESPN+ Sat., 8/13 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Vera vs. Cruz (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Vera vs. Cruz (Main Card) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Vera vs. Cruz – * ESPN+

* – Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz Co-Main Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama Undercard Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo Undercard Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov Undercard Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ariane Lipski Undercard Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert 4 p.m. Featured Angela Hill vs. Loopy Godinez Undercard Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski Undercard Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes Undercard Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros Undercard Ode Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam Undercard Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan Undercard Youssef Zalal vs. D’Amon Blackshear

