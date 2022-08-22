US Open Qualifying Live and Exclusively on ESPN+, ESPNEWS

Starts Tuesday, August 23

All Courts Streaming Live All Day on ESPN+

Daily Six-Hour “Whiparound” Live Coverage on ESPNEWS

US Open Draws to be Announced Thursday,

Serena Williams’ First Round Opponent, Possible Future Foes to be Revealed

For 128 men and 128 women, the journey to appearing in the US Open will begin Tuesday, August 23, with Qualifying, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York and seen live exclusively on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS. Sixteen men and 16 women will emerge from the four days of competition having won three matches and with their name in the 128-person main draw. Tennis’ final Major of 2022 begins Monday, Aug. 29, with two weeks of exclusive marathon daily coverage from the platforms of ESPN.

Certainly, the unprecedented success of Emma Raducanu a year ago will inspire all the players. Only 18, the Brit became the first to win a Major title having been a qualifier. In fact, she didn’t drop a set in her nine matches.

US Open Qualifying on ESPN+, ESPNEWS

Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue Aug 23 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+ US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS Wed Aug 24 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+ US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS Thur Aug 25 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+ US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS Fri Aug 26 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 12 courts ESPN+ US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS

Beginning Tuesday, action will begin each day at 11 a.m. ET through Friday. Every court will again receive dedicated coverage on ESPN+ (14 on August 23-25, 12 on August 26). Also, ESPNEWS will present live “whiparound” coverage from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., covering all the action with the ESPN tennis team providing the commentary.

There are 20 American women in the qualifying field; there are 15 American men. Notable names in the US Open Qualifying Draws:

Fernando Verdasco of Spain was once ranked as high as No. 7 in the world, soon after reaching the semifinals of the 2009 Australian Open. He fell to eventual champion and countryman Rafael Nadal in five sets lasting longer than five hours. Now 38, he also has appeared in three Major semifinals, twice at the US Open and once at Wimbledon.

Katie Volynets , a 20-year-old from California, won a match this year in Indian Wells and at the French Open. She has two career ITF titles.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the men’s and women’s brackets for the 2022 US Open will be unveiled on the ESPNEWS program, including the First Round opponent and potential later matchups for Serena Williams. Many believe the 23-time Major champion is playing her final event, in light of her recent announcement that the 40-year-old is “evolving away from tennis.”

