Welcome to Williamsport: ESPN Begins Exclusive Coverage of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series Starting August 17

Little League Baseball World Series Legends Todd Frazier, Mo’ne Davis to Contribute to ESPN Coverage in Williamsport

Sunday Night Baseball Team of Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and David Cone to Call a Little League Game on August 21 Before the MLB Little League Classic

ESPN’s 2022 Little League coverage culminates with the 75th anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pa. The action begins on August 17 with over eight hours of games on ESPN. This year features an expanded slate of 20 teams competing in a modified double-elimination tournament leading up to the Little League Baseball World Series Championship on Sunday, August 28, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Teams Competing in the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series:

United States Bracket: Great Lakes: Hagerstown, Ind., Metro: Massapequa, N.Y., Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg Area, Pa., Midwest: Davenport, Iowa, Mountain: Santa Clara, Utah, New England: Middleboro, Mass., Northwest: Bonney Lake/Sumner, Wash., Southeast: Nolensville, Tenn., Southwest: Pearland, Texas, West: Honolulu, Hawaii

International Bracket: Asia-Pacific: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei, Australia: Brisbane, Australia, Canada: Vancouver, Canada, Caribbean: Willemstad, Curaçao, Europe and Africa: Bologna, Italy, Japan: Takarazuka, Japan, Latin America: Managua, Nicaragua, Mexico: Matamoros, Mexico, Panama: Aguadulce, Panama, Puerto Rico: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

ESPN’s Little League Baseball World Series commentary team includes play-by-play voices Karl Ravech and Mike Monaco, analysts Todd Frazier, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson and Xavier Scruggs, plus reporters Julie Foudy and Sabastian Salazar. As part of ESPN’s celebration of the 75th anniversary of the event, Mo’ne Davis will serve as an analyst during opening weekend in Williamsport.

Every game of ESPN’s coverage will also include special vignettes celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby Championship

The top baseball and softball sluggers from around the country will swing for the fences in the baseball and softball editions of the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship. Participants competed in local and regional competitions to earn a place in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship, which airs on Friday, August 26, at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier and Sebastian Salazar will provide commentary for the event.

2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell

The fifth annual MLB Little League Classic will take place at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Sunday, August 21, as the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, David Cone and Buster Olney will provide commentary for the MLB Little League Classic. Earlier in the day, Ravech, Perez and Cone will also call Game 18 of the United States bracket at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

ESPN’s KidsCast will also return for an alternate presentation of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN2.

SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight

SportsCenter will provide on-site coverage of the Little League World Series on Monday, August 22 through Thursday, August 25, with Tom Engle and Kevin Negandhi hosting from Williamsport.

Baseball Tonight will also be on site at the MLB Little League Classic, with Karl Ravech hosting ahead of his Sunday Night Baseball play-by-play duties. Analysts Jessica Mendoza, Xavier Scruggs and Tim Kurkjian will also contribute from site.

ESPN.com has a dedicated landing page for all Little League Baseball World Series scores and highlights. All ESPN Little League games, programming and content is available on the ESPN App, and select games are also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Little League World Series Schedule:

Date Time Game Commentators Network Wed, Aug 17 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 1: Latin America vs. Caribbean Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 2: Southeast vs. New England Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 3: Australia vs. Canada Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 4: West vs. Northwest Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN Thu, Aug 18 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 5: Europe-Africa vs. Asia-Pacific Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Kyle Peterson, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 6: Great Lakes vs. Midwest Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 7: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Kyle Peterson, Sebastian Salazar ESPN, ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 8: Mid-Atlantic vs. Southwest Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN2 Fri, Aug 19 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 9: Panama vs. Game 1 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Jessica Mendoza, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 10: Mountain vs. Game 2 Winner Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 11: Japan vs. Game 3 Winner Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Little League World Series Game 12: Metro vs. Game 4 Winner Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Eduardo Perez, Julie Foudy ESPN Sat, Aug 20 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 13 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Mo’Ne Davis, Sebastian Salazar ABC 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 14 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ABC 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 15 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 16 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Eduardo Perez, Julie Foudy ESPN2 Sun, Aug 21 9 a.m. Little League World Series Game 17 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 11 a.m. Little League World Series Game 18 Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, David Cone, Julie Foudy ESPN 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 19 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 2 p.m. Little League World Series Game 20 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ABC 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic: Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, David Cone, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN2 Mon, Aug 22 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 21 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 22 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 23 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 24 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN2 Tue, Aug 23 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 25 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 26 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 27 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 28 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN Wed, Aug 24 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 29 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 30 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 31 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 32 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN Thu, Aug 25 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 33 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Xavier Scruggs, Julie Foudy ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 34 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN Fri, Aug 26 7 p.m. T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN Sat, Aug 27 12:30 p.m. International Championship Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Sebastian Salazar ABC, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. United States Championship Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ABC, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 28 10 a.m. Third Place Game Mike Monaco, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 12:30 p.m. Web Gems/World Series Preview Mike Monaco, Tim Kurkjian ESPN 3 p.m. World Series Championship Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy, Sebastian Salazar ABC, ESPN Deportes

