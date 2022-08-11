Why Not Us: Southern Dance Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

Episode One of Why Not Us: Southern Dance is available to stream now, exclusively on ESPN+. The eight-episode ESPN+ Original will air weekly on Thursdays and is the third season of the acclaimed Why Not Us series from Andscape and executive produced by NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul.

In Episode One, a group of 25 dancers navigate rigorous auditions in hopes of joining the Fabulous Dancing Dolls of Southern University. With a limited number of slots available, the pressure is on to make the historic dance line.

The debut schedule for this season is as follows:

Episode Premiere on ESPN+ 1 Thursday, August 11 2 Thursday, August 18 3 Thursday, August 25 4 Thursday, September 1 5 Thursday, September 8 6 Thursday, September 15 7 Thursday, September 22 8 Thursday, September 29

For over 50 years, the Dolls have set the standard for collegiate dance lines nationwide. Powered by the booming sounds of the school’s marching band, the Human Jukebox, the Dancing Dolls push the envelope with every performance, creating unique choreography stemming from their diverse dance backgrounds. Beyond the field, the Dolls are role models in their communities and represent what it means to be strong Black women, pushing the culture with their talent and artistry.

Presented by Andscape, Why Not Us: Southern Dance is produced by Roadside Entertainment, Paul’s Ohh Dip!!! Productions, and ESPN+. The Why Not Us series highlights the ethos of being a student and student-athlete at an HBCU. The series spotlights the importance of these remarkable schools and who have done more with less.

