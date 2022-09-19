ABC’s Week 4 Tripleheader Features Conference Clashes and College Football’s Biggest Brands, 16 Ranked Teams Showcased Across ESPN Networks
- Key matchups: Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest, No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Arkansas, Notre Dame at North Carolina
- Top-ranked Georgia hosts Kent State on ESPN+
- 16 of AP Top 25 on ESPN platforms
ESPN ushers in Week 4 of the college football season with a slew of high-stakes showdowns, marquee matchups and more, with games across ESPN networks featuring 16 Top 25 teams. In total, more than 40 contests are set for ESPN platforms.
ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One touts a Big Ten tussle between Wisconsin and third-ranked Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary on ABC, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons slated for the ESPN Radio broadcast. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the primetime presentation on the ESPN App.
At noon on ABC, ACC foes Clemson and Wake Forest face off in Winston-Salem, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call. The matchup features a SkyCam viewing option in the ESPN App. Notre Dame and North Carolina follow at 3:30 p.m., as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden announce the action on ABC.
On ESPN Saturday Night Primetime, the Southwest Classic takes center stage on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will provide TV commentary for No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Arkansas from Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley managing the ESPN Radio broadcast. A SkyCast viewing option will be available on the ESPN App.
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will announce the action for this week’s 4K Game of the Week, an all-SEC showcase featuring Missouri on the road at Auburn at noon on ESPN. At 3:30 p.m., No. 22 Texas matches up against Lone Star State rival Texas Tech on ESPN, with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call. ESPN’s late-night window in Week 4 highlights Pac-12 After Dark action with Arizona State playing host to No. 13 Utah at 10:30 p.m. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill are on the call for the conference contest.
Additional Programming Highlights:
- Thursday, Sept. 22
- West Virginia at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. | ESPN)
- Talent: Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
- West Virginia at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. | ESPN)
- Saturday, Sept 24
- 17 Baylor at Iowa State (Noon | ESPN2)
- Talent: Tiffany Greene, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
- Kent State at No. 1 Georgia (Noon | ESPN+/SECN+)
- Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tera Talmadge
- Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama (7:30 p.m. | SEC Network)
- Talent: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
- Wyoming at No. 19 BYU (10:15 p.m. | ESPN2)
- Talent: Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler
- 17 Baylor at Iowa State (Noon | ESPN2)
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Thu, Sep 22
|7:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at Virginia Tech
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
Mike Morgan, Jay Walker
|ESPN2
|Fri, Sep 23
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Syracuse
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 24
|Noon
|No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Missouri at Auburn
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State
Tiffany Greene, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|TCU at SMU
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Bowling Green at Mississippi State
Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Nicole Rigoni
|SEC Network
|Rhode Island at No. 24 Pittsburgh
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
|South Florida at Louisville
|ESPN3
|Kent State at No. 1 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tera Talmadge
|ESPN+/SECN+
|2 p.m.
|Fordham at Ohio
Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry
|ESPN+
|UMass at Temple
Doug Sherman, Adam Breneman
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame at North Carolina
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
|ABC
|No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
|ESPN
|Indiana at Cincinnati
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|James Madison at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|North Texas at Memphis
Tony Simeone, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at UCF
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Marilyn Payne
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Ball State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|Navy at East Carolina
Richard Cross, Jay Sonnhalter
|ESPN+
|Arkansas State at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|Akron at Liberty
|ESPN+
|Rice at Houston
Ted Emrich, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Arkansas
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Alex Chappell
|ESPN2
|Southern Miss at Tulane
Jack Benjamin, Brian Kinchen
|ESPN+
|Louisiana Tech at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|Houston Baptist at Texas State
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|Charlotte at South Carolina
Jay Alter, Forrest Conoly, Tamara Brown
|ESPNU
|Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|New Mexico at LSU
Mike Corey, Dave Steckel, Jalyn Johnson
|ESPN+/SECN+
|UConn at No. 12 NC State
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Boston College at Florida State
Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|Louisiana at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Wyoming at No. 19 BYU
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Utah at Arizona State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ESPN