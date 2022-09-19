ABC’s Week 4 Tripleheader Features Conference Clashes and College Football’s Biggest Brands, 16 Ranked Teams Showcased Across ESPN Networks

  • Key matchups: Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest, No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Arkansas, Notre Dame at North Carolina
  • Top-ranked Georgia hosts Kent State on ESPN+
  • 16 of AP Top 25 on ESPN platforms

ESPN ushers in Week 4 of the college football season with a slew of high-stakes showdowns, marquee matchups and more, with games across ESPN networks featuring 16 Top 25 teams. In total, more than 40 contests are set for ESPN platforms.

ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One touts a Big Ten tussle between Wisconsin and third-ranked Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary on ABC, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons slated for the ESPN Radio broadcast. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the primetime presentation on the ESPN App.

At noon on ABC, ACC foes Clemson and Wake Forest face off in Winston-Salem, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call. The matchup features a SkyCam viewing option in the ESPN App. Notre Dame and North Carolina follow at 3:30 p.m., as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden announce the action on ABC.

On ESPN Saturday Night Primetime, the Southwest Classic takes center stage on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will provide TV commentary for No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Arkansas from Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley managing the ESPN Radio broadcast. A SkyCast viewing option will be available on the ESPN App.

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will announce the action for this week’s 4K Game of the Week, an all-SEC showcase featuring Missouri on the road at Auburn at noon on ESPN. At 3:30 p.m., No. 22 Texas matches up against Lone Star State rival Texas Tech on ESPN, with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call. ESPN’s late-night window in Week 4 highlights Pac-12 After Dark action with Arizona State playing host to No. 13 Utah at 10:30 p.m. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill are on the call for the conference contest.

Additional Programming Highlights:

  • Thursday, Sept. 22
    • West Virginia at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. | ESPN)
      • Talent: Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
  • Saturday, Sept 24
    • 17 Baylor at Iowa State (Noon | ESPN2)
      • Talent: Tiffany Greene, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
    • Kent State at No. 1 Georgia (Noon | ESPN+/SECN+)
      • Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tera Talmadge
    • Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama (7:30 p.m. | SEC Network)
      • Talent: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
    • Wyoming at No. 19 BYU (10:15 p.m. | ESPN2)
      • Talent: Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Thu, Sep 22 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at Virginia Tech
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
Mike Morgan, Jay Walker		 ESPN2
Fri, Sep 23 7 p.m. Virginia at Syracuse
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Sep 24 Noon No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath		 ABC
Missouri at Auburn
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State
Tiffany Greene, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
TCU at SMU
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
Bowling Green at Mississippi State
Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Nicole Rigoni		 SEC Network
Rhode Island at No. 24 Pittsburgh
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis		 ACC Network
South Florida at Louisville ESPN3
Kent State at No. 1 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tera Talmadge		 ESPN+/SECN+
2 p.m. Fordham at Ohio
Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry		 ESPN+
UMass at Temple
Doug Sherman, Adam Breneman		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Notre Dame at North Carolina
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden		 ABC
No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon		 ESPN
Indiana at Cincinnati
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris		 ACC Network
James Madison at Appalachian State ESPN+
North Texas at Memphis
Tony Simeone, Leger Douzable		 ESPN+
4 p.m. Georgia Tech at UCF
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU
Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Marilyn Payne		 SEC Network
6 p.m. Ball State at Georgia Southern ESPN+
Navy at East Carolina
Richard Cross, Jay Sonnhalter		 ESPN+
Arkansas State at Old Dominion ESPN+
Akron at Liberty ESPN+
Rice at Houston
Ted Emrich, Taylor McHargue		 ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Arkansas
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Alex Chappell		 ESPN2
Southern Miss at Tulane
Jack Benjamin, Brian Kinchen		 ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama ESPN+
Houston Baptist at Texas State ESPN3
7:30 p.m. Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ABC/ESPN Radio
Charlotte at South Carolina
Jay Alter, Forrest Conoly, Tamara Brown		 ESPNU
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
New Mexico at LSU
Mike Corey, Dave Steckel, Jalyn Johnson		 ESPN+/SECN+
UConn at No. 12 NC State ESPN3
8 p.m. Boston College at Florida State
Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
Louisiana at UL Monroe ESPN+
10:15 p.m. Wyoming at No. 19 BYU
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
10:30 p.m. No. 13 Utah at Arizona State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ESPN

 

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Director of Communications for ESPN College Football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland sports fan.
