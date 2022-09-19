ABC’s Week 4 Tripleheader Features Conference Clashes and College Football’s Biggest Brands, 16 Ranked Teams Showcased Across ESPN Networks

Key matchups: Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest, No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Arkansas, Notre Dame at North Carolina

Top-ranked Georgia hosts Kent State on ESPN+

16 of AP Top 25 on ESPN platforms

ESPN ushers in Week 4 of the college football season with a slew of high-stakes showdowns, marquee matchups and more, with games across ESPN networks featuring 16 Top 25 teams. In total, more than 40 contests are set for ESPN platforms.

ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One touts a Big Ten tussle between Wisconsin and third-ranked Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary on ABC, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons slated for the ESPN Radio broadcast. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the primetime presentation on the ESPN App.

At noon on ABC, ACC foes Clemson and Wake Forest face off in Winston-Salem, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call. The matchup features a SkyCam viewing option in the ESPN App. Notre Dame and North Carolina follow at 3:30 p.m., as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden announce the action on ABC.

On ESPN Saturday Night Primetime, the Southwest Classic takes center stage on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will provide TV commentary for No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Arkansas from Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley managing the ESPN Radio broadcast. A SkyCast viewing option will be available on the ESPN App.

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will announce the action for this week’s 4K Game of the Week, an all-SEC showcase featuring Missouri on the road at Auburn at noon on ESPN. At 3:30 p.m., No. 22 Texas matches up against Lone Star State rival Texas Tech on ESPN, with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call. ESPN’s late-night window in Week 4 highlights Pac-12 After Dark action with Arizona State playing host to No. 13 Utah at 10:30 p.m. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill are on the call for the conference contest.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Thursday, Sept. 22 West Virginia at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. | ESPN) Talent: Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.

Saturday, Sept 24 17 Baylor at Iowa State (Noon | ESPN2) Talent: Tiffany Greene, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport Kent State at No. 1 Georgia (Noon | ESPN+/SECN+) Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tera Talmadge Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama (7:30 p.m. | SEC Network) Talent: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic Wyoming at No. 19 BYU (10:15 p.m. | ESPN2) Talent: Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler



For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.