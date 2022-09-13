An All-Time Record-Setting Weekend for ESPN Digital

ESPN Digital achieved its best day of all time on Sunday, September 11, and its third best day ever on Saturday, September 10, fueled by a huge weekend in sports that included ESPN coverage of the NFL, college football, US Open Tennis, UFC 279, WNBA Finals, LaLiga and Bundesliga soccer, Formula 1, ESPN Fantasy Football, and more.

On Sunday, ESPN Digital platforms, including ESPN.com, the ESPN App and the ESPN Fantasy App, were up +8% over the same Sunday in 2021, while Saturday was up +17% over the equivalent day last year. (Source: Adobe Analytics)

Saturday also marked the third most-viewed day of all time on ESPN+, which followed the most-viewed day ever for ESPN+ on Saturday, September 3.

The ESPN App and the ESPN Fantasy App also set all-time records.

The ESPN App recorded its two best days ever over the weekend, reaching an all-time high on Saturday with 13.1 million unique fans, followed by its second most ever on Sunday with 12.6 million, up +14% and +18%, respectively, over the equivalent days last year.

With 9.2 million unique visitors on Sunday, September 11, the ESPN Fantasy App had its best day ever , beating its previous high set just three days prior (8.3 million on Thursday, September 8) and exceeding last year’s NFL opening Sunday by 1.1 million.

