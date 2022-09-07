Disney Advertising Hits the Road for 2022-23 College Football Season with Strong Slate of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Sponsors

Disney Advertising has kicked off the official sponsorship program for College GameDay Built by The Home Depot in a strong way with nine brands locked in to appear throughout the show for the duration of the 2022-23 college football season. Returning sponsors include The Home Depot, Aflac, AT&T, Coors Light, GEICO, Goodyear and Pizza Hut while new additions this year are DoorDash and Old Dominion Freight Line.

“We are looking forward to an exciting season with our sponsors,” said Sean Hanrahan, Senior Vice President, Disney Advertising Sports Brand Solutions. “Last year, in any given week College GameDay was 70-110 percent higher in viewership than our competitors. Brands recognize the power of this program, and we are always thrilled to integrate them into the show through activations on various campuses via marketing campaigns.”

As new sponsors of College GameDay, both DoorDash and Old Dominion Freight Line will have a unique presence throughout the college football season on the show. In the first year of their two-year deal, DoorDash will highlight the best local traditions at each College GameDay stop as the show travels to different college towns each week. The brand will also work with Disney’s award-winning in-house creative agency, Disney CreativeWorks, to develop a branded content social program that will feature College GameDay talent utilizing DoorDash for all their game day needs.

Old Dominion Freight Line, the Official Freight Services Sponsor of ESPN’s College GameDay, will have a presence in the show each week as the brand will sponsor the energetic fan bleachers on-site with a fully customized look and feel. Old Dominion will also sponsor the weekly show’s “Best in the Game” feature.

Returning for another year of connecting with the most passionate college football fans in the country are The Home Depot, Aflac, AT&T, Coors Light, GEICO, Goodyear and Pizza Hut. Throughout the season, Disney Adverting will celebrate 20 seasons of collaboration with The Home Depot, which will be celebrated throughout the season. The beloved Aflac Trivia Question has also become a college football tradition, and Aflac will continue to extend this franchise position to College GameDay in the second year of their official sponsorship. AT&T will elevate the fan viewing experience with the GameDay Checkdown segment that keeps fans informed about the biggest news leading into the day’s games. Additionally, the brand will continue its Countdown to the College Football Playoff National Championship campaign highlighting the best teams around the country and building excitement for the Championship run.

Coors Light is back as the sponsor of College GameDay’s iconic Saturday Selections. ESPN and Coors Light will curate an interactive viewing experience for fans by developing a QR code within the show to be scanned to make game week picks. GEICO will continue to bring the laughs to College GameDay as the insurance provider sponsors You Had One Job, a segment of the show where ESPN analysts review the wackiest plays of the day. Across ESPN College Football, Goodyear will celebrate the teams, fans, and communities on the road. The brand will extend this theme into College GameDay by sponsoring a Road Test feature that will highlight teams and players with big upcoming road games.

Lastly, Pizza Hut will have a presence as the sponsor of College GameDay’s Saturday Super Dogs, the popular predictions segment where the crew makes their picks for what teams will upset their opponents in the weekend’s slate of games. Additionally, Pizza Hut will fuel the talent competition with custom creative developed in collaboration with Disney CreativeWorks featuring College GameDay’s Emmy Award-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit each week of the regular season.

