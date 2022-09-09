Disney Networks to Provide Exclusive Coverage of WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV – Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Begins Sunday on ABC

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe to call 2022 Finals

LaChina Robinson and Carolyn Peck lead in-arena studio coverage

As the exclusive home for the WNBA postseason, Disney Networks will cover every moment of the 2022 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV from opening tip through the awarding of the championship trophy. The best-of-five series, featuring the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun, begins Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. For the first time ever, the entire five-game series will air on either ABC or ESPN. The network’s veteran commentator team features play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco, analyst and Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo, sideline analyst Andraya Carter and reporter Holly Rowe.

Lead WNBA host LaChina Robinson returns to anchor WNBA Countdown presented by Google studio coverage of the Finals on-site at the arena for every game joined by former WNBA head coach Carolyn Peck. Ros Gold-Onwude will also serve as the on-site reporter across ESPN studio shows and platforms.

ESPN’s camera complement will consist of more than 20 cameras, providing coverage from every angle. The production will also be enhanced by in-game audio and other access-driven elements that highlight the players and coaches throughout the Finals. Carter will also utilize enhanced telestration from the sidelines, while Rowe will interview players after the first and third quarters.

ESPN.com’s M.A. Voepel will provide live, on-site coverage throughout the WNBA Finals, with additional reporting from Alexa Philippou and Kevin Pelton. Prior to Game 1, the trio will break down the championship matchup and debate the biggest questions heading into the series. They will continue to profile the most impactful players and coaches and offer analysis throughout the Finals.

ESPN Social will provide on-site coverage throughout the finals. Custom images, player reaction, behind the scenes content and other social executions will be shared across ESPN’s various social platforms.

ESPN’s Around the Rim will continue through the Finals with brand new episodes. Hosted by LaChina Robinson and Terrika Foster-Brasby, the weekly show will highlight the best of each game, break down the matchups, preview the finals and may include special guest. Around the Rim is available on demand via ESPN’s YouTube channel.

WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Program Network Sun, Sep 11 2:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck ESPN2 3 p.m. Connecticut at Las Vegas

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe ABC Tue, Sep 13 8:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Robinson, Peck ESPN 9 p.m. Connecticut at Las Vegas

Ruocco, Lobo, Carter, Rowe ESPN Thu, Sep 15 7:30 p.m. WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google Digital 8:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Robinson, Peck ESPNEWS 9 p.m. Las Vegas at Connecticut

Ruocco, Lobo, Carter, Rowe ESPN Sun, Sep 18 3 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Robinson, Peck ESPN 4 p.m. Las Vegas at Connecticut

Ruocco, Lobo, Carter, Rowe ESPN Tue, Sep 20 8:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck ESPN2 9 p.m. Connecticut at Las Vegas

Ruocco, Lobo, Carter, Rowe ESPN

*If Necessary

-30-