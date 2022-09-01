ESPN+ Baseball Game of the Day Slate Through Oct. 5

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day until the conclusion of the regular season on Oct. 5, with 25 MLB teams in action showcasing the season’s top storylines, including two historic home run chases. Don’t miss six appearances by the first place New York Yankees as Aaron Judge approaches 60 home runs. The Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (Sept. 8), the Tampa Bay Rays (Sept. 9), the Pittsburgh Pirates (Sept. 21), the Baltimore Orioles twice (Sept. 30 and Oct. 2) and the Texas Rangers (Oct. 5).

Catch five games featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols’ chase for 700 career home runs as they play the Cincinnati Reds (Sept. 17), the San Diego Padres (Sept. 22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (Sept. 25), the Milwaukee Brewers (Sept. 28) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (Oct. 3). MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

MLB on ESPN+ in September starts off with the Cleveland Guardians (vs. Baltimore Orioles Sept. 1), the Boston Red Sox (vs. Texas Rangers Sept. 3) and five appearances by the Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. San Diego Padres on Sept. 2, twice vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Sept. 12 and 20, vs. St. Louis Cardinals Sept. 25, vs. Colorado Rockies Oct. 4).

MLB on ESPN+ in September:

Date Time (ET) Game Thur, Sept. 1 6:10 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians Fri, Sept. 2 10:10 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sat, Sept. 3 4:10 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Sun, Sept. 4 1:35 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Mon, Sept. 5 12:35 p.m. New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Wed, Sept. 7 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Thur, Sept. 8 7:05 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Fri, Sept. 9 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Sat, Sept. 10 2:20 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Sun, Sept. 11 2:10 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Mon, Sept. 12 9:40 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Tue, Sept. 13 12:35 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Wed, Sept. 14 3:45 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Thur, Sept. 15 3:07 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Fri, Sept. 16 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets Sat, Sept. 17 1:15 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Sun, Sept. 18 1:35 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Mon, Sept. 19 6:40 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Tue, Sept. 20 3:10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Sept. 21 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees Thur, Sept. 22 4:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Fri, Sept. 23 7:05 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Sat, Sept. 24 7:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Sun, Sept. 25 4:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Mon, Sep. 26 7:10 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Wed, Sept. 28 7:40 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Thur, Sept. 29 9:40 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Fri, Sept. 30 7:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Sat, Oct. 1 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Sun, Oct. 2 1:35 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Mon, Oct. 3 6:35 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Tue, Oct. 4 10:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Oct. 5 4:05 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.

