ESPN+ Baseball Game of the Day Slate Through Oct. 5

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day until the conclusion of the regular season on Oct. 5, with 25 MLB teams in action showcasing the season’s top storylines, including two historic home run chases. Don’t miss six appearances by the first place New York Yankees as Aaron Judge approaches 60 home runs. The Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (Sept. 8), the Tampa Bay Rays (Sept. 9), the Pittsburgh Pirates (Sept. 21), the Baltimore Orioles twice (Sept. 30 and Oct. 2) and the Texas Rangers (Oct. 5).

Catch five games featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols’ chase for 700 career home runs as they play the Cincinnati Reds (Sept. 17), the San Diego Padres (Sept. 22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (Sept. 25), the Milwaukee Brewers (Sept. 28) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (Oct. 3). MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

MLB on ESPN+ in September starts off with the Cleveland Guardians (vs. Baltimore Orioles Sept. 1), the Boston Red Sox (vs. Texas Rangers Sept. 3) and five appearances by the Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. San Diego Padres on Sept. 2, twice vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Sept. 12 and 20, vs. St. Louis Cardinals Sept. 25, vs. Colorado Rockies Oct. 4).

MLB on ESPN+ in September:

Date Time (ET) Game
Thur, Sept. 1 6:10 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians
Fri, Sept. 2 10:10 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Sat, Sept. 3 4:10 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox
Sun, Sept. 4 1:35 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves
Mon, Sept. 5 12:35 p.m. New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Wed, Sept. 7 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners
Thur, Sept. 8 7:05 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees
Fri, Sept. 9 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees
Sat, Sept. 10 2:20 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs
Sun, Sept. 11 2:10 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins
Mon, Sept. 12 9:40 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Tue, Sept. 13 12:35 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds
Wed, Sept. 14 3:45 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants
Thur, Sept. 15 3:07 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Fri, Sept. 16 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets
Sat, Sept. 17 1:15 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Sun, Sept. 18 1:35 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox
Mon, Sept. 19 6:40 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Tue, Sept. 20 3:10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, Sept. 21 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees
Thur, Sept. 22 4:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres
Fri, Sept. 23 7:05 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Sat, Sept. 24 7:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox
Sun, Sept. 25 4:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Mon, Sep. 26 7:10 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Wed, Sept. 28 7:40 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Thur, Sept. 29 9:40 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners
Fri, Sept. 30 7:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
Sat, Oct. 1 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals
Sun, Oct. 2 1:35 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
Mon, Oct. 3 6:35 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Tue, Oct. 4 10:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, Oct. 5 4:05 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.

