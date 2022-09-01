ESPN+ Baseball Game of the Day Slate Through Oct. 5

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day until the conclusion of the regular season on Oct. 5, with 25 MLB teams in action showcasing the season’s top storylines, including two historic home run chases. Don’t miss six appearances by the first place New York Yankees as Aaron Judge approaches 60 home runs. The Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (Sept. 8), the Tampa Bay Rays (Sept. 9), the Pittsburgh Pirates (Sept. 21), the Baltimore Orioles twice (Sept. 30 and Oct. 2) and the Texas Rangers (Oct. 5).
Catch five games featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols’ chase for 700 career home runs as they play the Cincinnati Reds (Sept. 17), the San Diego Padres (Sept. 22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (Sept. 25), the Milwaukee Brewers (Sept. 28) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (Oct. 3). MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.
MLB on ESPN+ in September starts off with the Cleveland Guardians (vs. Baltimore Orioles Sept. 1), the Boston Red Sox (vs. Texas Rangers Sept. 3) and five appearances by the Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. San Diego Padres on Sept. 2, twice vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Sept. 12 and 20, vs. St. Louis Cardinals Sept. 25, vs. Colorado Rockies Oct. 4).
MLB on ESPN+ in September:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Thur, Sept. 1
|6:10 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians
|Fri, Sept. 2
|10:10 p.m.
|San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Sat, Sept. 3
|4:10 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox
|Sun, Sept. 4
|1:35 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves
|Mon, Sept. 5
|12:35 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Wed, Sept. 7
|4:10 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners
|Thur, Sept. 8
|7:05 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees
|Fri, Sept. 9
|7:05 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees
|Sat, Sept. 10
|2:20 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs
|Sun, Sept. 11
|2:10 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins
|Mon, Sept. 12
|9:40 p.m.
|Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|Tue, Sept. 13
|12:35 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds
|Wed, Sept. 14
|3:45 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants
|Thur, Sept. 15
|3:07 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Fri, Sept. 16
|7:10 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets
|Sat, Sept. 17
|1:15 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|Sun, Sept. 18
|1:35 p.m.
|Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox
|Mon, Sept. 19
|6:40 p.m.
|Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Tue, Sept. 20
|3:10 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, Sept. 21
|7:05 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees
|Thur, Sept. 22
|4:10 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres
|Fri, Sept. 23
|7:05 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Sat, Sept. 24
|7:10 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox
|Sun, Sept. 25
|4:10 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Mon, Sep. 26
|7:10 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
|Wed, Sept. 28
|7:40 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers
|Thur, Sept. 29
|9:40 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners
|Fri, Sept. 30
|7:05 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
|Sat, Oct. 1
|1:05 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals
|Sun, Oct. 2
|1:35 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
|Mon, Oct. 3
|6:35 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Tue, Oct. 4
|10:10 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, Oct. 5
|4:05 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers
In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.
-30-
