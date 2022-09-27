ESPN College Football’s Week 5 Features 18 Top 25 Teams, CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show Debuts on ESPN2

ESPN College Football’s Week 5 Features 18 Top 25 Teams, CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show Debuts on ESPN2

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks
  • Key matchups: No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson, No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State, Arizona State at No. 6 USC
  • ESPN+ Highlights No. 25 Kansas State, Full Slate of Sun Belt Squads
  • 18 of AP Top 25 on ESPN platforms

ESPN welcomes Week 5 of the college football season with a full slate of ranked matchups, premier showdowns and more, with games across ESPN platforms featuring 18 Top 25 teams. In total, nearly 50 contests are set for ESPN networks.

ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One highlights a Top 10 showcase between ACC foes No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary on ABC, with the debut of CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN2. Guests will be announced for the alternate telecast later in the week. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the primetime presentations on the ESPN App.

At noon, No. 18 Oklahoma travels to take on Big 12 rival TCU on ABC, with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the call. ABC features all-ACC afternoon action between No. 22 Wake Forest and No. 23 Florida State, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill calling the conference contest at 3:30 p.m.

ESPN features a pair of SEC showdowns Saturday, a Big Ten battle and a Pac-12 late night presentation, kicking off with No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss at noon. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath are on the ESPN call, joined by Todd McShay providing NFL Draft analysis and insight on the sport’s top pro prospects. At 3:30 p.m., Northwestern visits Happy Valley to match up against No. 11 Penn State, as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden announce the action on ESPN. In primetime, it’s an all-Tigers tussle as LSU takes on Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George are on the mic on The Plains, with both SEC matchups on ESPN supplemented by SkyCast viewing options on the ESPN App.

In Pac-12 After Dark action, No. 6 USC hosts Arizona State on ESPN and ESPN Radio at 10:30 p.m. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon are set for the TV call, with Jorge Sedano and Tom Ramsey handling ESPN Radio duties. Sedano makes his second appearance of the season following his CFB TV debut earlier this fall.

Additional Programming Highlights:

  • Thursday, Sept. 29
    • Utah State at No. 19 BYU (8 p.m. | ESPN)
      • Talent: Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
  • Friday, Sept. 30
    • Tulane at Houston (7 p.m. | ESPN)
      • Talent: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
    • 15 Washington at UCLA (10:30 p.m. | ESPN)
      • Talent: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
  • Saturday, Oct. 1
    • Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota (Noon | ESPN2)
      • Talent: Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor
    • 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas (3 p.m. | ESPN Radio)
      • Talent: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
    • 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (4 p.m. | SEC Network)
      • Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
    • 1 Georgia at Missouri (7:30 p.m. | SEC Network)
      • Talent: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
    • Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh (8 p.m. | ACC Network)
      • Talent: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Thu, Sep 29 7 p.m. South Carolina State at South Carolina
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Andraya Carter		 SEC Network
  8 p.m. Utah State at No. 19 BYU
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
Fri, Sep 30 7 p.m. Tulane at Houston
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN
  Penn at Dartmouth
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
  10:30 p.m. No. 15 Washington at UCLA
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Oct 1 Noon No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich		 ABC
  No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Todd McShay		 ESPN
  Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
  Temple at Memphis
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman		 ESPNU
  Louisville at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris		 ACC Network
  Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State
Mark Neely, Ryan Leaf, Shane Sparks		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Texas State at James Madison ESPN+
  2 p.m. UMass at Eastern Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Bob Generelli		 ESPN+
  Northern Illinois at Ball State
Jim Barbar, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. East Carolina vs. South Florida (Boca Raton, Fla.)
Ted Emrich, Taylor McHargue		 ESPN+
  3 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN Radio
  3:30 p.m. No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ABC
  Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden		 ESPN
  Iowa State at Kansas
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
  Bowling Green at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Shazier		 ESPN+
  Miami (OH) at Buffalo
Doug Sherman, Adam Brenneman		 ESPN+
  Ohio at Kent State
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
  Gardner-Webb at Marshall
 ESPN+
  The Citadel at Appalachian State
 ESPN+
  Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
  4 p.m. No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
  Florida Atlantic at North Texas
 ESPN+
  Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
 ESPN+
  5 p.m. South Alabama at Louisiana
 ESPN+
  Wagner at Syracuse
Courtney Lyle, Charles Arbuckle, Jalyn Johnson		 ESPN+/ACCNX
  6 p.m. Liberty at Old Dominion ESPN+
  New Hampshire at Western Michigan
Sam Niederman, Forrest Conoly		 ESPN3
  UTEP at Charlotte ESPN3
  7 p.m. LSU at Auburn
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George		 ESPN
  Cincinnati at Tulsa
Jay Alter, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU
  Troy at Western Kentucky
 ESPN+
  UL Monroe at Arkansas State ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC
  CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show: No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson
Pat McAfee & Guests		 ESPN2
  No. 1 Georgia at Missouri
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
  UAB at Rice
 ESPN+
  Virginia at Duke
 ESPN3
  8 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis		 ACC Network
  10:15 p.m. UC Davis at Montana State
Clay Matvick, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
  10:30 p.m. Arizona State at No. 6 USC
TV: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
Radio: Jorge Sedano, Tom Ramsey		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
Sun, Oct 2 Noon Eastern Washington at Florida
Drew Carter, Dave Steckel, Morgan Uber		 ESPN+/SECN+
  1 p.m.
SMU at UCF
Tiffany Greene, Rene Ingoglia, Dawn Davenport
TBD

 

