ESPN College Football’s Week 5 Features 18 Top 25 Teams, CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show Debuts on ESPN2

Key matchups: No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson, No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State, Arizona State at No. 6 USC

ESPN+ Highlights No. 25 Kansas State, Full Slate of Sun Belt Squads

18 of AP Top 25 on ESPN platforms

ESPN welcomes Week 5 of the college football season with a full slate of ranked matchups, premier showdowns and more, with games across ESPN platforms featuring 18 Top 25 teams. In total, nearly 50 contests are set for ESPN networks.

ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One highlights a Top 10 showcase between ACC foes No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary on ABC, with the debut of CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN2. Guests will be announced for the alternate telecast later in the week. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the primetime presentations on the ESPN App.

At noon, No. 18 Oklahoma travels to take on Big 12 rival TCU on ABC, with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the call. ABC features all-ACC afternoon action between No. 22 Wake Forest and No. 23 Florida State, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill calling the conference contest at 3:30 p.m.

ESPN features a pair of SEC showdowns Saturday, a Big Ten battle and a Pac-12 late night presentation, kicking off with No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss at noon. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath are on the ESPN call, joined by Todd McShay providing NFL Draft analysis and insight on the sport’s top pro prospects. At 3:30 p.m., Northwestern visits Happy Valley to match up against No. 11 Penn State, as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden announce the action on ESPN. In primetime, it’s an all-Tigers tussle as LSU takes on Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George are on the mic on The Plains, with both SEC matchups on ESPN supplemented by SkyCast viewing options on the ESPN App.

In Pac-12 After Dark action, No. 6 USC hosts Arizona State on ESPN and ESPN Radio at 10:30 p.m. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon are set for the TV call, with Jorge Sedano and Tom Ramsey handling ESPN Radio duties. Sedano makes his second appearance of the season following his CFB TV debut earlier this fall.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Thursday, Sept. 29 Utah State at No. 19 BYU (8 p.m. | ESPN) Talent: Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.

Friday, Sept. 30 Tulane at Houston (7 p.m. | ESPN) Talent: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony 15 Washington at UCLA (10:30 p.m. | ESPN) Talent: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Saturday, Oct. 1 Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota (Noon | ESPN2) Talent: Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas (3 p.m. | ESPN Radio) Talent: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (4 p.m. | SEC Network) Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang 1 Georgia at Missouri (7:30 p.m. | SEC Network) Talent: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh (8 p.m. | ACC Network) Talent: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis



For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.