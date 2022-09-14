ESPN Fantasy Football: 11 Million Players Sets New All-Time Record

ESPN Fantasy Football, the No. 1 most popular fantasy football game, set a new all-time record with 11 million fans playing the game to date this season.

Fans playing ESPN Fantasy Football have created more than 17.6 million teams this year.

ESPN Fantasy Football remains open for fans to sign up, join leagues and play throughout the season.

With 9.2 million unique visitors on Sunday, September 11, the ESPN Fantasy App had its best day ever, beating its previous high set just three days prior (8.3 million on Thursday, September 8) and exceeding last year’s NFL opening Sunday by 1.1 million.

Leading up to Week 1 of the season, the ESPN Fantasy App was the No. 1 free sports app and the No. 2 overall free app in the Apple App Store, ahead of TikTok, YouTube, Google, and others.

The ESPN Fantasy App is consistently the No. 2 most-used sports app in the U.S. during football season, behind only the ESPN App at No. 1.

Last season, the ESPN Fantasy App had 55% more users than its closest competitor, Yahoo! Fantasy. (Source: Comscore)

The iOS version of the ESPN Fantasy App has a rating of 4.8, highest among competitive fantasy apps, and the Android version has a 4.5 rating.

Other football-related ESPN Fantasy games are showing significant year-over-year increases, with signups for ESPN Pigskin Pick’em up +23% over last year, and Eliminator Challenge up +42%.

Throughout the football season last year, the median age of ESPN Fantasy App users was 37.5, nearly five years younger than the average mobile app user and just two years older than a typical TikTok user, one year younger than users of Instagram, and nine years younger than Facebook users. (Source: Comscore)

While providing fans with the industry’s most comprehensive collection of weekly rankings, insights and analysis from a deep roster of trusted fantasy and NFL experts, ESPN continues to add new features and tools to make ESPN Fantasy Football easy, fun and engaging for all players.

“ESPN strives to be the place for all fans to play – newbies and veterans,” said Chris Jason, Executive Director, Product Management. “But we made a concerted effort this year to super-serve league commissioners and long-time players, adding features like new scoring formats and an improved comprehensive League History to celebrate leagues that come back year after year. Those investments helped us drive a record amount of returning players, and we’re excited about even more new features and updates on the way for this season.”

About ESPN Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy is the No. 1 provider in fantasy sports with a comprehensive portfolio of award-winning games and content serving more than 20 million fantasy players across the web, mobile, audio, linear TV, and streaming video. Drawing on multiple resources and platforms, ESPN Fantasy continues to innovate, expand and reach new and younger audiences through all of its products.

###