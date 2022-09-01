ESPN Films Announces 30 for 30 Documentary “American Son” on Tennis Player Michael Chang

ESPN Films today announced that production has completed on a 30 for 30 documentary about former tennis player Michael Chang, with New Yorker and The New York Times writer and Emmy nominated correspondent, Jay Caspian Kang, on board for his directorial debut. “American Son” will tell the story of Chang’s improbable rise as a young American tennis star, and his family’s immigrant journey which shaped his destiny. The story is centered around his winning the 1989 French Open at age 17, including his unforgettable upset of top ranked Ivan Lendl – a match that unfolded in the shadow of the Tiananmen Square massacre in China.

The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films in association with Words + Pictures, founded in 2021 by Connor Schell.. Phil de Picciotto, Peter Nelson, Tom Ross, and Kelly Wolf are also serving as Executive Producers. Among the interview subjects featured in the story are Chang, Lendl, Roger Federer, Jeremy Lin, and Brad Gilbert.

Further details will be announced at a later date.

