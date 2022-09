NFL on ESPN Commentators Share Their AFC and NFC Champion, Super Bowl LVII and MVP Picks Ahead of the 2022 NFL Season

As the 2022 NFL season is set to kickoff tonight, 31 NFL on ESPN commentators shared their predictions for the NFC and AFC champions, the winner of Super Bowl LVII and the 2022 League MVP.

Boundless Bills : The Buffalo Bills led the voting for both predicted AFC Championship winner (20) and Super Bowl LVII winner (17).

: The Buffalo Bills led the voting for both predicted AFC Championship winner (20) and Super Bowl LVII winner (17). Pickin’ the Packers : The Green Bay Packers led the voting for predicted NFC Championship winner (10).

: The Green Bay Packers led the voting for predicted NFC Championship winner (10). Josh (MVP) Allen: 26 year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, led the voting for the predicted 2022 League MVP (12).

NFC Champion: Green Bay Packers (10), Los Angeles Rams (6), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5), San Francisco 49ers (4), Philadelphia Eagles (3) and New Orleans Saints (3).

AFC Champion: Buffalo Bills (20), Kansas City Chiefs (3), Los Angeles Chargers (4), Baltimore Ravens (3) and Cincinnati Bengals (1).

Super Bowl LVII Winner: Buffalo Bills (17), Green Bay Packers (2), Kansas City Chiefs (2), Los Angeles Chargers (3), Los Angeles Rams (2), Baltimore Ravens (2), New Orleans Saints (1), Cincinnati Bengals (1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1).

MVP: Josh Allen (14), Justin Herbert (4), Aaron Rodgers (4), Lamar Jackson (3), Patrick Mahomes (2), Tom Brady (1), Joe Burrow (1) and Aaron Donald (1).

Note, official MVP votes are casted at the conclusion of the regular season.

NFC Champion AFC Champion Super Bowl LVII Winner MVP Michelle Beisner-Buck Rams Bills Bills Josh Allen Matt Bowen Eagles Bills Bills Justin Herbert Tedy Bruschi Packers Bills Bills N/A Joe Buck Rams Bills Bills Josh Allen Darius Butler Eagles Chargers Chargers Justin Herbert Jeff Darlington Bucs Chiefs Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Dan Graziano Packers Bills Bills Lamar Jackson Robert Griffin III Rams Ravens Rams Josh Allen Matt Hasselbeck Packers Bills Packers Aaron Rodgers Keyshawn Johnson Saints Chiefs Saints Aaron Rodgers Mina Kimes Bucs Bills Bills Josh Allen Mel Kiper Packers Ravens Ravens Aaron Rodgers Suzy Kolber Packers Bills Bills Josh Allen Steve Levy 49ers Bills Bills Josh Allen Todd McShay Bucs Bengals Bengals Joe Burrow Kimberley A. Martin 49ers Bills Bills Josh Allen Matt Miller Rams Bills Bills Aaron Donald Rob Ninkovich 49ers Bills Bills Josh Allen Dan Orlovsky Rams Ravens Ravens Lamar Jackson Sal Paolantonio Eagles Bills Bills Josh Allen Louis Riddick 49ers Chiefs Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Dianna Russini Packers Bills Bills Josh Allen Laura Rutledge Packers Bills Packers Aaron Rodgers Rex Ryan Rams Bills Bills Josh Allen Jeff Saturday Bucs Chargers Bucs Josh Allen Adam Schefter Packers Bills Bills Josh Allen Marcus Spears Saints Chargers Chargers Lamar Jackson Mike Tannenbaum Bucs Chargers Chargers Justin Herbert Ed Werder Packers Bills Bills Tom Brady Damien Woody Saints Bills Bills Justin Herbert Field Yates Packers Bills Bills Josh Allen

-30-

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])