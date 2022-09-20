ESPN Platforms to Carry FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Live from Australia, Sept. 21 – Oct. 1

Six Games on ESPN Networks; 30+ Matchups Available on ESPN+

Team USA Begins Play Against Belgium – Wednesday, 9:20 p.m. on ESPN+

ESPN platforms will present the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 live from Sydney, Australia, Sept. 21 – Oct. 1. During the 11-day event, six games will air exclusively in the United States on ESPN2 and ESPNU (simulcast on ESPN+), with an additional 30 games available on ESPN+. The 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Final will air Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

In addition to television and streaming coverage, ESPN.com women’s basketball reporter Alexa Philippou is on site in Australia through the Final. She will have continuous coverage throughout the event, including trending updates, in-depth analysis and features. Planned stories include:

New Era, New Look for Team USA: Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve is making her debut as Team USA’s coach. Several players who helped the U.S. women win gold in Tokyo aren’t donning the red, white & blue this tournament. It’s a new era and a changing of the guard as the team heads into the World Cup.

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve is making her debut as Team USA’s coach. Several players who helped the U.S. women win gold in Tokyo aren’t donning the red, white & blue this tournament. It’s a new era and a changing of the guard as the team heads into the World Cup. How Brittney Griner’s absence impacts Team USA: The frontcourt looks very different this time around, especially without Griner, who was dominant in Tokyo. M . A. Voepel reports.

The frontcourt looks very different this time around, especially without Griner, who was dominant in Tokyo. . reports. Team USA and Top Contenders: Which teams and players have emerged as front-runners in the first 15 games.

Team USA’s five opening round opponents include Belgium (Wed: 9:20 p.m., ESPN+), Puerto Rico (Thurs: 8:20 p.m., ESPN+), China (Sat: 12:30 a.m., ESPN2), Korea (Mon: midnight, ESPN2), and Bosnia-Herzegovina (Tues: midnight, ESPNU).

The Team USA roster was announced last night and includes Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics), Shakira Austin (Mystics), Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun), Betnijah Laney (Liberty), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Kelsey Plum (Aces), Alyssa Thomas (Sun), Breanna Stewart (Storm) and A’ja Wilson (Aces).

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Television and Streaming Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, Sep 21 8:20 p.m. Puerto Rico vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina ESPN+ 9:20 p.m. Belgium vs. USA ESPN+ 10:50 p.m. Serbia vs. Canada ESPN+ 11:50 p.m. Mali vs. Japan ESPN+ Thu, Sep 22 3:20 a.m. China vs. Korea ESPN+ 6:20 a.m. France vs. Australia ESPN+ 8:20 p.m. USA vs. Puerto Rico ESPN+ 9:50 p.m. Japan vs. Serbia ESPN+ 10:50 p.m. Korea vs. Belgium ESPN+ Fri, Sep 23 12:20 a.m. Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. China ESPN+ 3:50 a.m. Canada vs. France ESPN+ 6:20 a.m. Australia vs. Mali ESPN+ Sat, Sep 24 12:30 a.m. China vs. USA ESPN2 3:50 a.m. Korea vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina ESPN+ 6:20 a.m. Belgium vs. Puerto Rico ESPN+ Sun, Sep 25 12:20 a.m. France vs. Mali ESPN+ 3:50 a.m. Serbia vs. Australia ESPN+ 6:20 a.m. Canada vs. Japan ESPN+ 9:20 p.m. Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Belgium ESPN+ 11:20 p.m. Mali vs. Serbia ESPN+ Mon, Sep 26 Midnight USA vs. Korea ESPN2 1:50 a.m. Japan vs. France ESPN+ 3:20 a.m. Puerto Rico vs. China ESPN+ 6:20 a.m. Australia vs. Canada ESPN+ 9:20 p.m. Korea vs. Puerto Rico ESPN+ 11:20 p.m. Belgium vs. China ESPN+ Tue, Sep 27 Midnight Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. USA ESPNU 1:50 a.m. Canada vs. Mali ESPN+ 3:20 a.m. France vs. Serbia ESPN+ 6:20 a.m. Japan vs. Australia ESPN+ Wed, Sep 28 9:50 p.m. FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal TBD Thu, Sep 29 12:20 a.m. FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3:50 a.m. FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:20 a.m. FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal TBD Fri, Sep 30 2:50 a.m. FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Semifinal TBD 5:20 a.m. FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Semifinal TBD 10:50 p.m. FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Third Place ESPN+ Sat, Oct 1 2:00 a.m. FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Final ESPN2

-30-

