ESPN Saturday Tripleheader Kicks Off with No. 1 Georgia; 18 Ranked Teams in Action Across ESPN Networks in Week 3

Key matchups: No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina, No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M, Mississippi State at LSU, No. 11 Michigan State at Washington

Trio of ranked squads on ESPN+ in primetime: No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 15 Tennessee

College networks boast bevy of top teams

18 of AP Top 25 on ESPN platforms

Week 3 of the college football season across ESPN networks is set for a combination of cross-conference clashes and in-state showdowns, with matchups featuring 18 Top 25 teams. In total, nearly 50 games are slated across ESPN platforms.

An ACC vs. SEC showdown is slated for ESPN Saturday Night Primetime, as No. 13 Miami treks to Texas to take on No. 24 Texas A&M. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Todd McShay are on the call at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the finale of the SEC tripleheader presentation on the ESPN App.

Kicking off a pair of SEC showcases on ESPN is top-ranked Georgia on the road at South Carolina at noon. The SEC East battle is slated for ESPN and ESPN Radio, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the TV call and Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley managing the radio broadcast. At 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Radio will present Mississippi State on the road against LSU in Death Valley. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will provide commentary on ESPN, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons slated for the ESPN Radio broadcast. A SkyCast viewing option will be available on the ESPN App for both matchups.

On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 11 Michigan State sets off for Seattle to take on Washington. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will announce the action for this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

In the afternoon on ABC, Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones and Kris Budden will call UConn at No. 4 Michigan, while Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill have mic duties for No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m.

On ESPN2’s College Football Primetime presented by SONOS, No. 14 Utah hosts San Diego State at 10 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call.

ESPN’s College Networks Welcome Ranked Squads to Saturday Lineup, ESPN+ Set for Top 25 Teams

ESPN’s college networks – SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network – are slated to showcase ranked squads this Saturday, including:

Youngstown State at No. 9 Kentucky | Noon, SEC Network Talent: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter

| Noon, SEC Network UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama | 4 p.m., SEC Network Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Coley Harvey

| 4 p.m., SEC Network Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest | 5 p.m., ACC Network Talent: Mike Corey, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne

| 5 p.m., ACC Network South Florida at No. 18 Florida | 7:30 p.m., SEC Network Talent: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

| 7:30 p.m., SEC Network Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson | 8 p.m., ACC Network Talent: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

| 8 p.m., ACC Network UTSA at No. 21 Texas | 8 p.m., Longhorn Network Talent: Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell

| 8 p.m., Longhorn Network

ESPN+ also features three ranked FBS teams in Week 3. The trio of matchups are all set for 7 p.m.:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State | Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Pete Sousa, Chad Brown

| Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas | ESPN+/SEC Network+ Talent: Jay Alter, Brian Kinchen, Tera Talmadge

| ESPN+/SEC Network+ Akron at No. 15 Tennessee | ESPN+/SEC Network+ Talent: Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Ashley Stroehlein

| ESPN+/SEC Network+

Coming off a massive upset, Appalachian State is this week’s host of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, and the Mountaineers welcome Troy to Kidd Brewer Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Thu, Sep 15 7:30 p.m. Savannah State at Benedict

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPNU Fri, Sep 16 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Louisville

Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Sep 17 11 a.m. Wofford at Virginia Tech

Wes Durham, Eddie Royal, Taylor Davis ACC Network Noon UConn at No. 4 Michigan

Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones, Kris Budden ABC No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina

TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley ESPN/ESPN Radio Purdue at Syracuse

Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio)

John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU Youngstown State at No. 9 Kentucky

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter SEC Network Abilene Christian at Missouri

Courtney Lyle, Dave Steckel, Tamara Brown ESPN+/SECN+ Long Island University at Kent State

Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry ESPN3 1 p.m. Buffalo at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ Towson at West Virginia

Noah Reed, Adam Breneman Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Bucknell at Central Michigan

Doug Sherman, Marcus Ray ESPN3 2 p.m. Old Dominion at Virginia

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris ACC Network Murray State at Ball State

Jim Barbar, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ Rutgers at Temple

Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks ESPN+ Grambling at Jackson State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN3* Ohio at Iowa State

Chuckie Kempf, Sage Rosenfels, Tori Petry Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Tulane at Kansas State

Mark Neely, Todd Doxzon, Shane Sparks Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ABC Colorado at Minnesota

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 Troy at Appalachian State ESPN+ Stony Brook at UMass ESPN3 4 p.m. Kansas at Houston

Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason ESPNU UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Coley Harvey SEC Network 5 p.m. Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest

Mike Corey, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne ACC Network 6 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU

TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio North Carolina A&T at Duke

Mike Morgan, Mike Glennon, Jalyn Johnson ESPN+/ACCNX Campbell at East Carolina

Ted Emrich, Jay Sonnhalter ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State

Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State

Pete Sousa, Chad Brown Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas

Jay Alter, Brian Kinchen, Tera Talmadge ESPN+/SECN+ Akron at No. 15 Tennessee

Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Ashley Stroehlein ESPN+/SECN+ Charlotte at Georgia State ESPN+ Arkansas State at Memphis

Richard Cross, Leger Douzable ESPN+ Jacksonville State at Tulsa

James Westling, Taylor McHargue ESPN+ Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ Northwestern State at Southern Miss ESPN3 7:30 p.m. No. 11 Michigan State at Washington

TV: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ABC No. 23 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPNU South Florida at No. 18 Florida

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network Louisiana at Rice ESPN+ Maine at Boston College ESPN3 8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network UTSA at No. 21 Texas

Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell Longhorn Network 9 p.m. No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Todd McShay ESPN 10 p.m. San Diego State at No. 14 Utah

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN2

*Tape delay on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m. Saturday