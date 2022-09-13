ESPN Saturday Tripleheader Kicks Off with No. 1 Georgia; 18 Ranked Teams in Action Across ESPN Networks in Week 3
- Key matchups: No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina, No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M, Mississippi State at LSU, No. 11 Michigan State at Washington
- Trio of ranked squads on ESPN+ in primetime: No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 15 Tennessee
- College networks boast bevy of top teams
- 18 of AP Top 25 on ESPN platforms
Week 3 of the college football season across ESPN networks is set for a combination of cross-conference clashes and in-state showdowns, with matchups featuring 18 Top 25 teams. In total, nearly 50 games are slated across ESPN platforms.
An ACC vs. SEC showdown is slated for ESPN Saturday Night Primetime, as No. 13 Miami treks to Texas to take on No. 24 Texas A&M. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Todd McShay are on the call at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the finale of the SEC tripleheader presentation on the ESPN App.
Kicking off a pair of SEC showcases on ESPN is top-ranked Georgia on the road at South Carolina at noon. The SEC East battle is slated for ESPN and ESPN Radio, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the TV call and Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley managing the radio broadcast. At 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Radio will present Mississippi State on the road against LSU in Death Valley. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will provide commentary on ESPN, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons slated for the ESPN Radio broadcast. A SkyCast viewing option will be available on the ESPN App for both matchups.
On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 11 Michigan State sets off for Seattle to take on Washington. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will announce the action for this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
In the afternoon on ABC, Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones and Kris Budden will call UConn at No. 4 Michigan, while Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill have mic duties for No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m.
On ESPN2’s College Football Primetime presented by SONOS, No. 14 Utah hosts San Diego State at 10 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call.
ESPN’s College Networks Welcome Ranked Squads to Saturday Lineup, ESPN+ Set for Top 25 Teams
ESPN’s college networks – SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network – are slated to showcase ranked squads this Saturday, including:
- Youngstown State at No. 9 Kentucky | Noon, SEC Network
- Talent: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
- UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama | 4 p.m., SEC Network
- Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Coley Harvey
- Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest | 5 p.m., ACC Network
- Talent: Mike Corey, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne
- South Florida at No. 18 Florida | 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
- Talent: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
- Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson | 8 p.m., ACC Network
- Talent: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
- UTSA at No. 21 Texas | 8 p.m., Longhorn Network
- Talent: Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell
ESPN+ also features three ranked FBS teams in Week 3. The trio of matchups are all set for 7 p.m.:
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State | Big 12 Now on ESPN+
- Talent: Pete Sousa, Chad Brown
- Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas | ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Talent: Jay Alter, Brian Kinchen, Tera Talmadge
- Akron at No. 15 Tennessee | ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Talent: Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Ashley Stroehlein
Coming off a massive upset, Appalachian State is this week’s host of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, and the Mountaineers welcome Troy to Kidd Brewer Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+.
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Thu, Sep 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Savannah State at Benedict
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Fri, Sep 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida State at Louisville
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 17
|11 a.m.
|Wofford at Virginia Tech
Wes Durham, Eddie Royal, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
|Noon
|UConn at No. 4 Michigan
Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones, Kris Budden
|ABC
|No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina
TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Purdue at Syracuse
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio)
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Youngstown State at No. 9 Kentucky
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
|SEC Network
|Abilene Christian at Missouri
Courtney Lyle, Dave Steckel, Tamara Brown
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Long Island University at Kent State
Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry
|ESPN3
|1 p.m.
|Buffalo at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|Towson at West Virginia
Noah Reed, Adam Breneman
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Bucknell at Central Michigan
Doug Sherman, Marcus Ray
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Virginia
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|Murray State at Ball State
Jim Barbar, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|Rutgers at Temple
Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|Grambling at Jackson State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN3*
|Ohio at Iowa State
Chuckie Kempf, Sage Rosenfels, Tori Petry
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Tulane at Kansas State
Mark Neely, Todd Doxzon, Shane Sparks
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ABC
|Colorado at Minnesota
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|Troy at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|Stony Brook at UMass
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Kansas at Houston
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Coley Harvey
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest
Mike Corey, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi State at LSU
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|North Carolina A&T at Duke
Mike Morgan, Mike Glennon, Jalyn Johnson
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Campbell at East Carolina
Ted Emrich, Jay Sonnhalter
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State
Pete Sousa, Chad Brown
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas
Jay Alter, Brian Kinchen, Tera Talmadge
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Akron at No. 15 Tennessee
Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Ashley Stroehlein
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Charlotte at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|Arkansas State at Memphis
Richard Cross, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|Jacksonville State at Tulsa
James Westling, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|Northwestern State at Southern Miss
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Michigan State at Washington
TV: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
|ABC
|No. 23 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPNU
|South Florida at No. 18 Florida
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|Louisiana at Rice
|ESPN+
|Maine at Boston College
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|UTSA at No. 21 Texas
Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell
|Longhorn Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Todd McShay
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|San Diego State at No. 14 Utah
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
|ESPN2
*Tape delay on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m. Saturday