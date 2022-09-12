ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: Final Sunday Night Baseball Game Selections Showcase Rivalries, Postseason Races

ESPN today announced the final game selections for the September 25 and October 2 editions of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell.

September 25, the first place New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host their rivals, the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers, as Judge continues his historic chase for 61 home runs. KayRod Cast, with World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay, will accompany the traditional Sunday Night Baseball telecast on ESPN2.

The October 2 Sunday Night Baseball season finale features the New York Mets and Pete Alonso visiting the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. as the two teams battle for the top of the National League East standings. Entering play on September 12, the first place Mets have a game and a half lead over the Braves.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, analysts Eduardo Perez and World Series Champion David Cone and reporter Buster Olney will call the action at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the games at 6 p.m. ET.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

On Deck:

The first place Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will visit the San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson on September 18 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN platforms will exclusively televise the 2022 MLB Wild Card Series starting Friday, October 7.

Upcoming Sunday Night Baseball schedule:

Date Game September 18 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants September 25 Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees* October 2 New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

*KayRod Cast alternate presentation on ESPN2

