ESPN to Air Third Annual GEICO Top Flight Invite, Oct. 14-16

Eight Club Teams Selected for Elite Basketball Tournament

12 Games Available on ESPN+ & ESPN2

ESPN will expand its coverage of the 2022 GEICO Top Flight Invite, airing twelve games from the pre-season club basketball event launched in 2020 by Paragon Marketing Group. Eight elite club basketball teams from four states will compete in a three-day tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nev.

Coverage begins Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and continues on Saturday, Oct. 15, with four games each day. The final round of play and the championship game will air on ESPN2 on Sunday, Oct. 16, beginning at 3 p.m.

Participating Teams:

The eight-team field as follows includes a list of top recruits and 28 ranked ESPN 100 (class of 2023), ESPN 60 (class of 2024) and ESPN 25 (class of 2025) players:

Air Nado (Nev.) – Key Players: senior Sebastian Mack – SG; sophomore Tee Bartlett – C

AZ Compass (Ariz.): 15 senior Mookie Cook – SF (Oregon commit); No. 61 senior Zayden High – PF; No. 68 senior Rayvon Griffith (Cincinnati commit)—SF; No. 80 senior Trent Pierce – SF (Missouri commit); No. 86 senior Tru Washington – SG; No. 17 junior Vyctorius Miller – SF; No. 54 junior Marcus Allen – PF

15 senior Mookie Cook – SF (Oregon commit); No. 61 senior Zayden High – PF; No. 68 senior Rayvon Griffith (Cincinnati commit)—SF; No. 80 senior Trent Pierce – SF (Missouri commit); No. 86 senior Tru Washington – SG; No. 17 junior Vyctorius Miller – SF; No. 54 junior Marcus Allen – PF CBC (Calif.): 35 senior Bronny James – PG; No. 14 junior Isaiah Elohim – SF

35 senior Bronny James – PG; No. 14 junior Isaiah Elohim – SF Donda (Calif.): 8 senior Robert Dillingham – SG (Kentucky commit); No. 25 senior A.J. Johnson – PG; No. 46 senior Javonte Taylor – SF

8 senior Robert Dillingham – SG (Kentucky commit); No. 25 senior A.J. Johnson – PG; No. 46 senior Javonte Taylor – SF Explorers (Fla.) – 1 sophomore Cameron Boozer – PF

1 sophomore Cameron Boozer – PF Florida Eagles (Fla.): 7 senior Sean Stewart – PF (Duke commit); No. 12 senior Kwame Evans – PF (Oregon commit); No. 33 senior Chris Johnson – SG (Kansas commit); No. 52 senior Marvel Allen – SG (Georgetown commit); No. 70 Dravyn Gibbs-Lawthorn – PG; No. 12 junior Derik Queen – C; No. 15 junior Liam McNeeley – SF; No. 23 junior Asa Newell – PF; No. 56 junior Curtis Givens – PG; No. 2 sophomore Cooper Flagg – SF;

7 senior Sean Stewart – PF (Duke commit); No. 12 senior Kwame Evans – PF (Oregon commit); No. 33 senior Chris Johnson – SG (Kansas commit); No. 52 senior Marvel Allen – SG (Georgetown commit); No. 70 Dravyn Gibbs-Lawthorn – PG; No. 12 junior Derik Queen – C; No. 15 junior Liam McNeeley – SF; No. 23 junior Asa Newell – PF; No. 56 junior Curtis Givens – PG; No. 2 sophomore Cooper Flagg – SF; Hoop Nation (Calif.) – No. 16 senior Jared McCain – SG (Duke commit); No. 41 senior Devin Williams – C (UCLA commit)

– No. 16 senior Jared McCain – SG (Duke commit); No. 41 senior Devin Williams – C (UCLA commit) LV Orange (Nev.) – No. 32 junior Jase Richardson – SG; No. 51 junior John Mobley – PG; No. 24 sophomore Chris Nwuli – PF

GEICO Top Flight Invite live coverage schedule on ESPN networks:

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Oct 14 7:15 p.m. No. 7 Explorers (Fla.) vs. No. 2 AZ Compass (Ariz.) ESPN+ 9 p.m. No. 8 Air Nado (Nev.) vs. No. 1 Florida Eagles (Fla.) ESPN+ 10:45 p.m. No. 5 Donda (Calif.) vs. No. 4 Hoop Nation (Calif.) ESPN+ 12:30 a.m. No. 6 LV Orange (Nev.) vs. No. 3 CBC (Calif.) ESPN+ Sat, Oct 15 4 p.m. Consolation Game 1 ESPN+ 5:45 p.m. Consolation Game 2 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Semifinal 1 ESPN+ 9:15 p.m. Semifinal 2 ESPN+ Sun, Oct 16 3 p.m. Showcase Game 1 ESPN2 5 p.m. Showcase Game 2 ESPN2 7 p.m. Showcase Game 3 ESPN2 9 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

Event information and tickets can be found at: www.bit.ly/theborderleague-tickets

-30-

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

SportsCenter Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO Top Flight Invite, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram and @SCNext on Twitter.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon manages the GEICO Top Flight Invite and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 19 years to deliver over 800 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase

GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational

GEICO Top Flight Invite

GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

ESPN Girls Basketball Invitational

GEICO High School Basketball Nationals

State Champions Invitational

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For over 85 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, LLC. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Subject to terms, conditions, and availability.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

