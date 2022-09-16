Everything Viewers Need to Know: ESPN and Disney’s Two Monday Night Football Games with Staggered Kickoff Times and Overlapping Action in NFL’s Week 2

Tennessee at Buffalo on ESPN at 7:15 p.m. ET & Minnesota at Philadelphia on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET

More than Four Hours of Uninterrupted NFL Game Action across Disney Networks

ESPN and ABC Productions to Work in Concert, Providing Fans Live Look-Ins and Navigation Across Both Networks

In NFL’s Week 2, ESPN’s Monday Night Football will present two games for the first time, with staggered kickoff times and overlapping action on the same night. On Monday, Sept. 19, viewers will have more than four hours of uninterrupted NFL game action, as Tennessee at Buffalo begins at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN and Minnesota at Philadelphia at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. The two games, which will be shown in full on each respective network, will overlap for roughly one half of football, creating a Sunday afternoon environment in primetime.

What Fans Need to Know

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will be in Philadelphia; Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge will be in Buffalo. Officiating expert John Parry will work both games.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m. throughout the overlapping action, both ESPN and ABC productions will create awareness of what is happening on the other network: Activating a double-box view, allowing simultaneous viewing for periods of time Having a noticeable, but smaller, less prominent, score box of Vikings-Eagles on ESPN and Titans-Bills on ABC – in addition to the traditional scorebox Buck and Levy will toss it to Scott Van Pelt, who will be in his SportsCenter studio, for highlights and game updates of Titans-Bills and Vikings-Eagles, respectively. Prominent navigation and updates via the Bottom Line

During halftime of both games, Suzy Kolber will host : Live look-ins of game action in the matchup that is ongoing Traditional halftime news and information Analyst Booger McFarland and senior insider Adam Schefter will join Kolber from the Seaport Studios in New York City.

Following the Titans-Bills, Scott Van Pelt will host on ESPN: Live, extended look-ins of Vikings-Eagles SVP will voice updates, with graphic treatment of the Vikings-Eagles Van Pelt and Ryan Clark will recap of Titans-Bills Vikings-Eagles Bottom Line updates and navigation

At the conclusion of Vikings-Eagles, Van Pelt will continues to host postgame coverage on SportsCenter

Monday Night Football across Disney Networks

Beginning at 7 p.m., ESPN2 will simulcast all of ESPN’s programming through the conclusion of Vikings-Eagles. ESPN+ will simulcast ABC’s telecast of Vikings-Eagles.

ESPN Deportes will air the entire Titans-Bills game and then will join Vikings-Eagles in progress. The Spanish-language call of Vikings-Eagles in its entirety is available on ESPN+.

Monday Night Football is available to authenticated cable subscribers on ESPN.com and the ESPN App on mobile and TV-connected streaming devices, as well as on phone and tablet devices with NFL+.

ESPN’s Growing NFL Portfolio

The two games with staggered starts and overlapping action is an added component of ESPN’s growing NFL rights portfolio. Beginning with the 2023 season when the new media agreement begins, Disney will have three multi-game Monday Night Football weeks each season. As a result of the additional MNF games, a game exclusively presented on ESPN+ and the Week 18 doubleheader, ESPN will have 23 regular season games each year beginning in 2023.

ESPN’s Studio Shows Add to Extensive Coverage; NFL Live from Buffalo

Inclusive of the game action, ESPN will provide fans more than eight hours of NFL coverage, beginning with NFL Rewind (3 p.m.), followed by NFL Live (4 p.m.) and then Monday Night Countdown leading into Titans-Bills (5 p.m.). On ABC, Monday Night Countdown will return at 8 p.m. to lead into Vikings-Eagles.

NFL Live will be onsite in Buffalo, as the show moves outdoors to the Lot 3/Camper Lot of Highmark Stadium. Orlovsky and Rutledge have double-duty for the day, serving in their traditional NFL Live roles before shifting to the game telecast. Mina Kimes and Marcus Spears will be joining them onsite for NFL Live.

NFL Live will provide their usual insights into Sunday’s action, while also previewing both Monday Night Football games. Bills Mafia is encouraged to be part of the production as the show highlights the scene ahead of the Monday Night Football game.

Monday Night Countdown will be from ESPN’s Seaport Studios in New York City.

Summary of Network Programming

ESPN

Time (ET) Show 3-4 p.m. NFL Rewind 4-5 p.m. NFL Live (from Buffalo) 5-7 p.m. Monday Night Countdown (from Seaport Studios) 7-7:15 p.m. Monday Night Kickoff 7:15-10:15 p.m. Monday Night Football: Tennessee at Buffalo 10:15 p.m. – 1 a.m. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt

ESPN2

Time (ET) Show 7-7:15 p.m. Monday Night Kickoff 7:15-10:15 p.m. Monday Night Football: Tennessee at Buffalo 10:15 p.m. – 1 a.m. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt

ABC

Time (ET) Show 7-8 p.m. Local programming 8-8:30 p.m. Monday Night Countdown 8:30pm – Midnight Monday Night Football: Minnesota at Philadelphia

-30-

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner: [email protected]

Lily Blum: [email protected]