Listen: The Premiere Episode of The Domonique Foxworth Show – ESPN’s Newest Podcast – Now Available

Hosted by ESPN & Andscape Writer & Commentator Domonique Foxworth

New Episodes Available Every Tuesday & Thursday

Download on All Major Podcast Platforms & the ESPN NFL YouTube Channel

Listen: The Domonique Foxworth Show (Ep. 1)

The Domonique Foxworth Show – ESPN’s newest podcast – made its debut this week with its premiere episode on Tuesday. Foxworth, the ESPN and Andscape writer and commentator, will bring the show’s audience his unique perspectives on football, the personalities surrounding it, and anything else he finds interesting or thinks fans might as well. Listeners will also hear from Foxworth’s expansive list of friends and colleagues across the industry as well as a full lineup of special guests with some surprise names.

All episodes of The Domonique Foxworth Show will live in the ESPN Podcast library which already features over 35+ original titles and is available on all podcast distribution platforms. The show will also be available on the ESPN NFL YouTube channel.

In addition, Foxworth will continue to regularly appear across ESPN’s signature TV and digital studio show lineup, including his very popular “Foxworth Friday” spot on The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast and every Tuesday on the Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny.

