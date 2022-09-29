Longhorn Network Honored with Two Lone Star EMMY Awards

For the 10th time in the last 11 years, Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network dedicated to the University of Texas, has received recognition from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Lone Star Chapter, winning two awards.

The network has won 33 EMMYs since its launch in 2011.

LHN collected trophies in categories of “Live Sporting Event/Game” and “Sports Story – Long Form Content”. LHN’s production of Texas’ 58-0 win over Rice on September 18, 2021 under the leadership of producer E’Van Hickmon and director Brad Sheldon captured the EMMY for Live Sporting Event/Game, while LHN’s powerful feature 44 on the late Texas tackle Cole Pittman produced by Nicholas Hetherington took home the EMMY for Sports Story – Long Form Content.

“We’re really proud of both of these Lone Star EMMYs because they showcase the breadth of what LHN does well – analyze and personalize,” said Ande Wall, ESPN Coordinating Producer. Our Event Production and Operations teams excel in broadcasting 175 events a year on LHN, while our Studio Production team helps give a voice to the stories of the incredible athletes already showcased on our network.”

LHN 2022 Lone Star EMMY Award Winners

Live Sporting Event/Game

Texas Longhorns Football Dominates Rice Owls

Brad Sheldon, Director

Browning Stubbs, Editor

E’Van Hickmon, Producer

Aaron Pepper, Graphics/Associate Producer

 

Sports Story – Long Form Content

44

Nicholas Hetherington, Producer

 

 

 

