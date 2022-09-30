MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ABC, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
- MLS’ Western Conference Leader LAFC vs. Portland Timbers on ABC and ESPN Deportes
- LaLiga’s Real Madrid (vs. Osasuna) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Sunday
- Watch FC Bayern München take on Bayer 04 Leverkusen and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund battle 1. FC Köln
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 PSV Eindoven and No. 2 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday in English and Spanish
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
With two games to go in the season, LAFC (64 points) is tied with the Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia Union in the chase for The Supporters’ Shield – Major League Soccer’s regular season title. On Sunday, Carlos Vella and Gareth Bale lead LAFC into Portland to face Western Conference rival Portland Timbers at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Deportes. MLS Live on ESPN+ matchups this weekend include Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union traveling to Bank of America Stadium to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET. MLS Live on ESPN+ highlights include (all in ET):
- Friday
- Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Saturday
- Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union | 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- CF Montréal vs. D.C. United | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Austin FC | 10 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United | 10 p.m. on ESPN+
- LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake | 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Sunday
- New York City FC vs. Orlando City | 1 p.m. on ESPN+
- Portland Timbers vs. LAFC | 3 p.m. on ABC & ESPN Deportes
- Nashville SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
LALIGA
Real Madrid, the reigning LaLiga champion and No. 1 team in the league table, host Osasuna at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m ET. No. 2 FC Barcelona will face Mallorca at Iberostar stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
LaLiga Matchday 7 schedule (all in ET):
- Athletic Club vs. Almeria | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Saturday
- Cadiz vs. Villarreal | 8 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Getafe vs. Valladolid | 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Sevilla vs. Atlético de Madrid | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Mallorca vs. FC Barcelona | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Sunday
- Espanyol vs. Valencia | 8 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Celta de Vigo vs. Real Betis | 10:15 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Girona vs. Real Sociedad | 12:30 p.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Real Madrid vs. Osasuna | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Monday
- Rayo Vallecano vs. Elche | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes
BUNDESLIGA
Reigning Bundesliga champion FC Bayern München host Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on Friday at 2:30 a.m. ET. Borussia Dortmund, currently No. 2 team in the standings with 15 points, travel to RheinEnergieStadion to face FC Köln on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.
Bundesliga Matchday 8 schedule (all in ET):
- Friday
- FC Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Saturday
- RB Leipzig vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Union Berlin | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- 1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday
- Hertha Berlin vs. TSG Hoffenheim | 9:30 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- FC Schalke 04 vs. FC Augsburg | 11:30 p.m. on ESPN+
EREDIVISIE
Tied at 18 points, No. 1 PSV Eindoven and No. 2 AFC Ajax are back in action on Saturday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights this weekend include:
- Saturday
- Cambuur vs. PSV | 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Ajax vs. Go Ahead Eagles | 2 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Twente vs. Vitesse | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- NEC vs. Feyenoord | 8:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
