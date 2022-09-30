MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ABC, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

MLS’ Western Conference Leader LAFC vs. Portland Timbers on ABC and ESPN Deportes

LaLiga’s Real Madrid (vs. Osasuna) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Sunday

Watch FC Bayern München take on Bayer 04 Leverkusen and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund battle 1. FC Köln

Eredivisie’s No. 1 PSV Eindoven and No. 2 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday in English and Spanish

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

With two games to go in the season, LAFC (64 points) is tied with the Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia Union in the chase for The Supporters’ Shield – Major League Soccer’s regular season title. On Sunday, Carlos Vella and Gareth Bale lead LAFC into Portland to face Western Conference rival Portland Timbers at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Deportes. MLS Live on ESPN+ matchups this weekend include Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union traveling to Bank of America Stadium to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET. MLS Live on ESPN+ highlights include (all in ET):

Friday Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+



Sunday

LALIGA

Real Madrid, the reigning LaLiga champion and No. 1 team in the league table, host Osasuna at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m ET. No. 2 FC Barcelona will face Mallorca at Iberostar stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

LaLiga Matchday 7 schedule (all in ET):

Friday

Monday

Rayo Vallecano vs. Elche | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes



BUNDESLIGA

Reigning Bundesliga champion FC Bayern München host Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on Friday at 2:30 a.m. ET. Borussia Dortmund, currently No. 2 team in the standings with 15 points, travel to RheinEnergieStadion to face FC Köln on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 8 schedule (all in ET):

Friday



FC Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

Saturday



EREDIVISIE

Tied at 18 points, No. 1 PSV Eindoven and No. 2 AFC Ajax are back in action on Saturday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights this weekend include:

