More Than 50 College Football Games, 17 of Top 25 Teams Showcased on ESPN Networks in Week 2

No. 10 USC set for Lincoln Riley’s Pac-12 Premiere on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One

Trio of ranked vs. ranked FBS matchups scheduled for ABC, ESPN: No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida, No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

17 of AP Top 25 on ESPN platforms

SoonerVision on ESPN+ makes CFB debut with No. 7 Oklahoma hosting Kent State

Week 2 of the college football season across ESPN networks is set for showdowns between longtime rivals and non-conference foes alike, with matchups featuring 17 Top 25 teams. In total, more than 50 games are slated across ESPN platforms.

An early-season Pac-12 presentation is set for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as No. 10 USC and new head coach Lincoln Riley travel to Palo Alto for Riley’s first Pac-12 conference game, with the Trojans playing Stanford. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the call at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the primetime presentation on the ESPN App.

Earlier in the day on ABC, Penn State hosts Ohio at noon, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the headsets from Happy Valley. At 3:30 p.m., Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath announce the action from Acrisure Stadium as No. 24 Tennessee travels to No. 17 Pittsburgh. A Skycam feed will accompany the broadcast on the ESPN App.

On ESPN and ESPN Radio, a duo of SEC showdowns is scheduled for afternoon and primetime action. First, No. 16 Arkansas welcomes South Carolina at noon, with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden set for the TV call, and Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley managing the radio broadcast. At 7 p.m., No. 12 Florida plays host to SEC East rival No. 20 Kentucky, with a SkyCast viewing option on the ESPN App. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Todd McShay and Katie George will provide commentary on ESPN, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons slated for the ESPN Radio broadcast.

In late night ESPN action, No. 9 Baylor plays in Provo against No. 21 BYU. Mark Jones, Baylor alum Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will announce the action for this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

On ESPN2’s College Football Primetime presented by SONOS, No. 11 Oklahoma State and Arizona State battle at 7:30 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.