More Than 50 College Football Games, 17 of Top 25 Teams Showcased on ESPN Networks in Week 2

College Football

More Than 50 College Football Games, 17 of Top 25 Teams Showcased on ESPN Networks in Week 2

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

  • No. 10 USC set for Lincoln Riley’s Pac-12 Premiere on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One
  • Trio of ranked vs. ranked FBS matchups scheduled for ABC, ESPN: No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida, No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU
  • 17 of AP Top 25 on ESPN platforms
  • SoonerVision on ESPN+ makes CFB debut with No. 7 Oklahoma hosting Kent State

Week 2 of the college football season across ESPN networks is set for showdowns between longtime rivals and non-conference foes alike, with matchups featuring 17 Top 25 teams. In total, more than 50 games are slated across ESPN platforms.

An early-season Pac-12 presentation is set for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as No. 10 USC and new head coach Lincoln Riley travel to Palo Alto for Riley’s first Pac-12 conference game, with the Trojans playing Stanford. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the call at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the primetime presentation on the ESPN App.

Earlier in the day on ABC, Penn State hosts Ohio at noon, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the headsets from Happy Valley. At 3:30 p.m., Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath announce the action from Acrisure Stadium as No. 24 Tennessee travels to No. 17 Pittsburgh. A Skycam feed will accompany the broadcast on the ESPN App.

On ESPN and ESPN Radio, a duo of SEC showdowns is scheduled for afternoon and primetime action. First, No. 16 Arkansas welcomes South Carolina at noon, with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden set for the TV call, and Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley managing the radio broadcast. At 7 p.m., No. 12 Florida plays host to SEC East rival No. 20 Kentucky, with a SkyCast viewing option on the ESPN App. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Todd McShay and Katie George will provide commentary on ESPN, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons slated for the ESPN Radio broadcast.

In late night ESPN action, No. 9 Baylor plays in Provo against No. 21 BYU. Mark Jones, Baylor alum Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will announce the action for this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

On ESPN2’s College Football Primetime presented by SONOS, No. 11 Oklahoma State and Arizona State battle at 7:30 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Fri, Sep 9 7:30 p.m. Louisville at UCF
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Sat, Sep 10 Noon Ohio at Penn State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ABC
  South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas
TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
  Missouri at Kansas State
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
  North Carolina at Georgia State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport		 ESPNU
  No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter		 SEC Network
  Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris		 ACC Network
  12:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State ESPN3
  1 p.m. South Alabama at Central Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. Western Michigan at Ball State
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
  Lafayette at Temple
Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks		 ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath		 ABC
  Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
  Furman at No. 5 Clemson
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis		 ACC Network
  Kennesaw State at Cincinnati
Anthony Simeone, Taylor McHargue		 ESPN+
  4 p.m. Virginia at Illinois
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU
  Samford at No. 2 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
  Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green
Jim Barbar, Randy Buffington		 ESPN3
  Norfolk State at James Madison ESPN3
  6 p.m. Holy Cross at Buffalo
Sam Neidermann, Adam Breneman		 ESPN+
  Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
  Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio)
David Wilson, Bob Gennarelli		 ESPN3
  Kansas at West Virginia
Courtney Lyle, Forrest Conoly, Tori Petry		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  Old Dominion at East Carolina
Shawn Kenney, Jay Sonnhalter		 ESPN+
  UAB at Liberty ESPN+
  SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic ESPN3
  7 p.m. No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Todd McShay, Katie George
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
  UMass at Toledo
Anthony Lima, Stan Lewter		 ESPN+
  Western Carolina at Georgia Tech
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Jalyn Johnson		 ESPN+/ACCNX
  Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma
Mike Morgan, Ryan Leaf, Alex Chappell		 SoonerVision on ESPN+
  Lamar at SMU
Ted Emrich, Stanford Routt, Morgan Uber		 ESPN+
  Northern Illinois at Tulsa
James Westling, LaDarrin McLane		 ESPN+
  Howard at South Florida
Richard Cross, Leger Douzable		 ESPN+
  Alcorn State at Tulane
Jack Benjamin, Brian Kinchen		 ESPN+
  Florida International at Texas State ESPN+
  Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss
Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Tera Talmadge		 ESPN+/SECN+
  Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech ESPN3
  Alabama A&M at Troy ESPN3
  7:30 p.m. No. 10 USC at Stanford
Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC
  Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon		 ESPN2
  San Jose State at Auburn
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler		 ESPNU
  Southern at LSU
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
  McNeese at Rice ESPN3
  Texas Southern at North Texas ESPN3
  8 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
  Tarleton at TCU
Mark Neely, Charles Arbuckle		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  Nicholls at UL Monroe ESPN3
  9 p.m. New Mexico State at UTEP ESPN+
  10:15 p.m. No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN

 

Tags
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Director of Communications for ESPN College Football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland sports fan.
Back to top button
Close