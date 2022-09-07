More Than 50 College Football Games, 17 of Top 25 Teams Showcased on ESPN Networks in Week 2
- No. 10 USC set for Lincoln Riley’s Pac-12 Premiere on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One
- Trio of ranked vs. ranked FBS matchups scheduled for ABC, ESPN: No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida, No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU
- 17 of AP Top 25 on ESPN platforms
- SoonerVision on ESPN+ makes CFB debut with No. 7 Oklahoma hosting Kent State
Week 2 of the college football season across ESPN networks is set for showdowns between longtime rivals and non-conference foes alike, with matchups featuring 17 Top 25 teams. In total, more than 50 games are slated across ESPN platforms.
An early-season Pac-12 presentation is set for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as No. 10 USC and new head coach Lincoln Riley travel to Palo Alto for Riley’s first Pac-12 conference game, with the Trojans playing Stanford. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the call at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the primetime presentation on the ESPN App.
Earlier in the day on ABC, Penn State hosts Ohio at noon, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the headsets from Happy Valley. At 3:30 p.m., Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath announce the action from Acrisure Stadium as No. 24 Tennessee travels to No. 17 Pittsburgh. A Skycam feed will accompany the broadcast on the ESPN App.
On ESPN and ESPN Radio, a duo of SEC showdowns is scheduled for afternoon and primetime action. First, No. 16 Arkansas welcomes South Carolina at noon, with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden set for the TV call, and Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley managing the radio broadcast. At 7 p.m., No. 12 Florida plays host to SEC East rival No. 20 Kentucky, with a SkyCast viewing option on the ESPN App. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Todd McShay and Katie George will provide commentary on ESPN, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons slated for the ESPN Radio broadcast.
In late night ESPN action, No. 9 Baylor plays in Provo against No. 21 BYU. Mark Jones, Baylor alum Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will announce the action for this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
On ESPN2’s College Football Primetime presented by SONOS, No. 11 Oklahoma State and Arizona State battle at 7:30 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call.
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Fri, Sep 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisville at UCF
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 10
|Noon
|Ohio at Penn State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ABC
|South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas
TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Missouri at Kansas State
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|North Carolina at Georgia State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPNU
|No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
|SEC Network
|Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State
|ESPN3
|1 p.m.
|South Alabama at Central Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Ball State
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|Lafayette at Temple
Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|Furman at No. 5 Clemson
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
|Kennesaw State at Cincinnati
Anthony Simeone, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at Illinois
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|Samford at No. 2 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green
Jim Barbar, Randy Buffington
|ESPN3
|Norfolk State at James Madison
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Holy Cross at Buffalo
Sam Neidermann, Adam Breneman
|ESPN+
|Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio)
David Wilson, Bob Gennarelli
|ESPN3
|Kansas at West Virginia
Courtney Lyle, Forrest Conoly, Tori Petry
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Old Dominion at East Carolina
Shawn Kenney, Jay Sonnhalter
|ESPN+
|UAB at Liberty
|ESPN+
|SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Todd McShay, Katie George
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|UMass at Toledo
Anthony Lima, Stan Lewter
|ESPN+
|Western Carolina at Georgia Tech
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Jalyn Johnson
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma
Mike Morgan, Ryan Leaf, Alex Chappell
|SoonerVision on ESPN+
|Lamar at SMU
Ted Emrich, Stanford Routt, Morgan Uber
|ESPN+
|Northern Illinois at Tulsa
James Westling, LaDarrin McLane
|ESPN+
|Howard at South Florida
Richard Cross, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|Alcorn State at Tulane
Jack Benjamin, Brian Kinchen
|ESPN+
|Florida International at Texas State
|ESPN+
|Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss
Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Tera Talmadge
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN3
|Alabama A&M at Troy
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 10 USC at Stanford
Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
|ESPN2
|San Jose State at Auburn
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler
|ESPNU
|Southern at LSU
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|McNeese at Rice
|ESPN3
|Texas Southern at North Texas
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|Tarleton at TCU
Mark Neely, Charles Arbuckle
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Nicholls at UL Monroe
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|New Mexico State at UTEP
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN