New York Yankees Host Rival Boston Red Sox on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Taco Bell as Aaron Judge Continues Historic Home Run Chase

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge, who continues his historic home run chase, will host their rivals, the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell, September 25, at 7 p.m. ET. Karl Ravech will provide commentary along with analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney. The telecast is expected to include a live, in-game conversation with a player.

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens to join KayRod Cast

KayRod Cast, with World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay, will air alongside Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN2. Rodriguez and Kay will host and will welcome special guests, including all-time home run leader Barry Bonds and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, who will be in studio. Both ESPN and ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball coverage will heavily focus on Aaron Judge’s historic 2022 campaign and pursuit of the American League home run record.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will lead into the game hosted by Nicole Briscoe, Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza, 2022 BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner Tim Kurkjian and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi will describe the game on ESPN Radio with analyst Doug Glanville. Coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on the ESPN App, and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Upcoming MLB Games on ESPN+

Date Time Game Fri, Sept. 23 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Sat, Sept. 24 7 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Sun, Sept. 25 4 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Mon, Sept. 26 7 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

