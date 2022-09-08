SEC Nation On Location: SEC Network’s Weekly Pre-Game Show Spans Three of Week 2’s Biggest Battles
Heading into the second week of the college football season, SEC Network’s SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville is expanding past its usual single-site footprint for a unique presentation to kick off Week 2.
With the opportunity to cover a trio of this week’s monster matchups involving Southeastern Conference squads, the pre-game show will be live from three different states in the SEC footprint over the course of two hours. Nashville and Gainesville will showcase remote sets featuring Nation talent, with the main SEC Network footprint focused in Music City at The Commons Lawn on the campus of Vanderbilt University.
SEC Network will have the following on-site presence on Saturday morning:
- Nashville, Tenn. – Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper and the main SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville set will be in Nashville for No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
- Commentators on site: Laura Rutledge, Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers, Marty Smith, Ryan McGee and Benjamin Watson
- The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville will also be live from 3-7 p.m. ET for #FinebaumFriday leading into the weekend
- Rodgers was named honorary captain of Saturday’s game against the Demon Deacons and will be celebrated this weekend as one of the greatest 100 players in Vanderbilt Stadium history
- Gainesville, Fla. – Tim Tebow will be on site at his alma mater for No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida (joined by Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy)
- Austin, Texas – Roman Harper will be in Austin for No. 1 Alabama at Texas (joined by Pete Thamel)