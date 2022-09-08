SEC Nation On Location: SEC Network’s Weekly Pre-Game Show Spans Three of Week 2’s Biggest Battles

Heading into the second week of the college football season, SEC Network’s SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville is expanding past its usual single-site footprint for a unique presentation to kick off Week 2.

With the opportunity to cover a trio of this week’s monster matchups involving Southeastern Conference squads, the pre-game show will be live from three different states in the SEC footprint over the course of two hours. Nashville and Gainesville will showcase remote sets featuring Nation talent, with the main SEC Network footprint focused in Music City at The Commons Lawn on the campus of Vanderbilt University.

SEC Network will have the following on-site presence on Saturday morning: