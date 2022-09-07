September 7, 2022



The Walt Disney Company Announces 103 Exclusive National Hockey League Games Across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC Beginning October 11

Opening Night Doubleheader on ESPN: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

2023 NHL All-Star Skills on ESPN and NHL All-Star Game on ABC and ESPN+ February 3-4

2023 NHL Stadium Series Debuts on ESPN and ESPN+: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, February 18

1050+ Out-of-Market Games Available on ESPN+ Throughout the Season

Following last year’s historic return of the National Hockey League (NHL) after a near-20-year hiatus, The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) today announced 103 exclusive games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 11, in an ESPN doubleheader showcasing a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena. The top eastern conference teams from last season faceoff again when Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers host the Lightning and fellow elite goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the season’s opening puckdrop at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following at 10 p.m. ET, the Golden Knights and Jack Eichel – in his first season-opening game for the club – take aim at the Kings and newly-acquired forward Kevin Fiala – coming off a career-high in points last season – in a compelling Pacific Division matchup. Both games will be simulcast on ESPN+.

NHL All-Star Weekend and Stadium Series

The league’s regular-season schedule takes a break when the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend returns with the world’s best players at Florida’s FLA Live Arena to compete in the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings competition February 3 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game on February 4 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series makes its ESPN debut on February 18 at 8 p.m. ET with last year’s Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin outdoors at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will also be simulcast on ESPN+.

NHL Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+

In addition to 103 exclusive games across TWDC networks and platforms, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available on ESPN+ throughout the season. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.



Exclusive Game Highlights:

Oct. 13 – New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers – Coach John Tortorella makes Flyers coaching debut in Philadelphia home opener (ESPN+/Hulu)

Oct. 21 – Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers – Last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners and Matthew Tkachuk host last season’s eastern conference champs in the Battle of Florida (ESPN+/Hulu)

Oct. 28 – Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes – Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener at the new Mullett Arena (ESPN+/Hulu)

Nov. 3 – Boston Bruins at New York Rangers – Original Six matchup (ESPN+/Hulu)

Dec. 6 – Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars – Interconference matchup between last season’s Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews and rising star Jason Robertson (ESPN+/Hulu)

Jan. 12 – Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings – Original Six matchup (ESPN)

Jan. 13 – New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks – Rising stars Jack Hughes vs. Trevor Zegras (ESPN+/Hulu)

Jan. 23 – Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames – Johnny Gaudreau returns to Calgary to face his former team (ESPN+/Hulu)

Feb. 9 – Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning – The Lightning host the Avalanche in a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup Final (ESPN)

Feb. 11 – ABC Saturday Doubleheader: Lightning at Stars & Capitals at Bruins – (ABC and ESPN+)

Feb. 18 – 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series – Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes (ESPN)

March 4 – ABC Saturday Doubleheader: Rangers at Bruins (Original Six) & Avalanche at Stars (ABC and ESPN+)

March 11 – ABC Saturday Doubleheader: Red Wings at Bruins (Original Six) & Flyers at Penguins in the Battle of Pennsylvania (ABC and ESPN+)

March 18 – ABC Primetime: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers in a 1 st round playoff rematch from last season (ABC and ESPN+)

round playoff rematch from last season (ABC and ESPN+) March 25 – ABC Primetime: Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin visit Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (ABC and ESPN+)

April 4 – Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings in a 1 st round playoff rematch from last season (ESPN)

round playoff rematch from last season (ESPN) April 8 – ABC Tripleheader: Blues at Wild in a 1 st round playoff rematch from last season & Golden Knights at Stars. Penguins at Red Wings in primetime to close out the final ABC Saturday of the regular season. (ABC and ESPN+)

round playoff rematch from last season & Golden Knights at Stars. Penguins at Red Wings in primetime to close out the final ABC Saturday of the regular season. (ABC and ESPN+) April 11 – Maple Leafs at Lightning in a 1 st round playoff rematch from last season (ESPN)

round playoff rematch from last season (ESPN) April 11 –Oilers at Avalanche in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Final (ESPN)

April 13 – ESPN Doubleheader: Final night of regular season play with the Blues at Stars & Golden Knights at Kraken (ESPN)

TWDC 2022-23 NHL Game Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Teams Network/Platform Tue, Oct. 11 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 11 10 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN, ESPN+ Thu, Oct. 13 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Oct. 13 8:30 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Oct. 18 7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 18 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators ESPN, ESPN+ Thu, Oct. 20 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Sun, Oct. 23 5 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN Tue, Oct. 25 8 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 25 10:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN, ESPN+ Thu, Oct. 27 8 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Oct. 28 10:30 p.m. Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Nov. 1 8 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 1 10:30 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN, ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 3 7:30 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov. 3 10:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Nov. 4 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Sun, Nov. 6 5 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN Tue, Nov. 8 10:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov. 10 10:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Nov. 11 10 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Sun, Nov. 13 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN Tue, Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Dec. 1 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec. 6 8:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Dec. 8 7:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Dec. 9 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+/Hulu Sun, Dec. 11 3 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN Tue, Dec. 13 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec. 13 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Fri, Dec. 16 8 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Sun, Dec. 18 7:30 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN Fri, Dec. 23 8:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec. 27 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Dec. 30 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Dec. 30 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Sun, Jan. 1 8 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN Tue, Jan. 3 10:30 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Jan. 5 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN Fri, Jan. 6 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Jan. 10 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Jan. 10 9:30 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Jan. 12 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN Fri, Jan. 13 10 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Jan. 19 9 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN Mon, Jan. 23 9:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Jan. 24 9 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Jan. 27 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders ESPN Sat, Jan. 28 3 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Jan. 28 9 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Fri., Feb. 3 7 p.m. NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings ESPN Sat., Feb. 4 3 p.m. 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game ABC, ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 7 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Feb. 9 7 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN Sat, Feb. 11 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 11 3:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Feb. 16 9 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN Fri, Feb. 17 9 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN Sat, Feb. 18 8 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

2023 NHL STADIUM SERIES ESPN, ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 18 11 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN, ESPN+ Sun, Feb. 19 6 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Feb. 21 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Feb. 23 9 p.m. Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN Sat, Feb. 25 1 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 25 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues ABC, ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 28 7:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 2 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins ESPN+/Hulu Sat, March 4 1 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Sat, March 4 3:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+ Tue, March 7 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Tue, March 7 10 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 9 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins ESPN+/Hulu Sat, March 11 1 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Sat, March 11 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Tue, March 14 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers ESPN Thu, March 16 8 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 16 10:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Sat, March 18 5 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Sat, March 18 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers ABC, ESPN+ Tue, March 21 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 23 6:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN Thu, March 23 9 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars ESPN Sat, March 25 5 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Sat, March 25 8 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Tue, March 28 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 30 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 30 10 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Sat, April 1 3 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Sat, April 1 8 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN2 Tue, April 4 8 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators ESPN Tue, April 4 10:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN Thu, April 6 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu Thu, April 6 10:30 p.m. Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Sat, April 8 1 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild ABC, ESPN+ Sat, April 8 3:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+ Sat, April 8 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC, ESPN+ Mon, April 10 9 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN Tue, April 11 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN Tue, April 11 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Thu, April 13 8 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars ESPN Thu, April 13 10:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN

For details including game times and the most up-to-date schedule, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule.

