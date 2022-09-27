Times and Networks Revealed for 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge and 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Times and networks for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge and 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge have been determined.

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will take place over three straight days beginning Monday, Nov. 28, while the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will include all 10 games on Saturday, Jan. 28. Both Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Fourteen teams participating this year’s Challenges are included in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25.

ESPN’s college basketball slate tips off Monday, Nov. 7, with the opening week of season highlighted by the 2022 Armed Forces Classic on Friday, Nov. 11. The Veterans Day event features a primetime matchup between Michigan State and Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the San Diego Harbor.

Coverage details, including full television schedule and commentator information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon, Nov. 28 7 p.m. Minnesota at Virginia Tech ESPN2 9 p.m. Pitt at Northwestern ESPN2 Tue, Nov. 29 7 or 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Illinois ESPN or ESPN2 7 or 7:30 p.m. Maryland at Louisville ESPN or ESPN2 7 p.m. Penn State at Clemson ESPNU 9 p.m. Wake Forest at Wisconsin ESPN2 or ESPNU 9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Iowa ESPN2 or ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Virginia at Michigan ESPN Wed, Nov. 30 7:15 p.m. Ohio State at Duke ESPN 7:15 p.m. Purdue at Florida State ESPN2 or ESPNU 7:15 p.m. Rutgers at Miami ESPN2 or ESPNU 9:15 p.m. North Carolina at Indiana ESPN 9:15 p.m. Michigan State at Notre Dame ESPN2 9:15 p.m. Boston College at Nebraska ESPNU

2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Schedule