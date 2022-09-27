Times and Networks Revealed for 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge and 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Times and networks for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge and 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge have been determined.
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will take place over three straight days beginning Monday, Nov. 28, while the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will include all 10 games on Saturday, Jan. 28. Both Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
Fourteen teams participating this year’s Challenges are included in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25.
ESPN’s college basketball slate tips off Monday, Nov. 7, with the opening week of season highlighted by the 2022 Armed Forces Classic on Friday, Nov. 11. The Veterans Day event features a primetime matchup between Michigan State and Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the San Diego Harbor.
Coverage details, including full television schedule and commentator information, will be announced in the coming weeks.
2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Mon, Nov. 28
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota at Virginia Tech
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Pitt at Northwestern
|ESPN2
|Tue, Nov. 29
|7 or 7:30 p.m.
|Syracuse at Illinois
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7 or 7:30 p.m.
|Maryland at Louisville
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Penn State at Clemson
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Wisconsin
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Iowa
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|Virginia at Michigan
|ESPN
|Wed, Nov. 30
|7:15 p.m.
|Ohio State at Duke
|ESPN
|7:15 p.m.
|Purdue at Florida State
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7:15 p.m.
|Rutgers at Miami
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|9:15 p.m.
|North Carolina at Indiana
|ESPN
|9:15 p.m.
|Michigan State at Notre Dame
|ESPN2
|9:15 p.m.
|Boston College at Nebraska
|ESPNU
2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, Jan. 28
|Noon
|Auburn at West Virginia
|ESPN or ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Alabama at Oklahoma
|ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Texas Tech at LSU
|ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Iowa State at Missouri
|ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
|4 or 6 p.m.
|Texas at Tennessee
|ESPN
|4 or 6 p.m.
|Arkansas at Baylor
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|TCU at Mississippi State
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Florida at Kansas State
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Kansas at Kentucky
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Oklahoma State
|ESPN2