Top Rank: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson Defends Unified Junior Lightweight Title Against Robson Conceição

Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda in Lightweight Co-Feature

Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT.

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Unified junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will put his hardware on the line in the main event against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Newark native Stevenson (18-0, 9 KO) returns to fight in his hometown against 2016 Brazilian Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceição (17-1, 8 KO).

In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KO) returns to the ring against Mexican veteran Omar Tienda (25-5, 18 KO).

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward as analyst; Bernardo Osuna will call the undercard and Mark Kriegel will serve as analyst.

Main Card and Prelims (All Times ET)

10 PM Main Shakur Stevenson (C) vs. Robson Conceição ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast) WBC, WBO Jr. Lightweight Co-Feature Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda ESPN+ 6:00 PM Feature Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences Undercard Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel Undercard Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez Undercard Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez Undercard Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez Undercard Floyd Diaz vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez Undercard Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips

Ahead of the bout in Newark, ESPN presents HOMECOMING: Shakur Stevenson, an intimate 30-minute portrait of Brick City’s 2016 U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist and reigning WBC/WBO/Ring Magazine Jr. Lightweight world champion. A rising superstar and one of boxing’s top pound-for-pound talents, Stevenson revisits his Newark roots as fans catch a glimpse of the 25-year-old returning to his hometown. Watch HOMECOMING on-demand here.

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: 646-547-5612 / [email protected]

Dave Nagle: 860-766-2241 / [email protected]