Tennis

Top Seed Swiatek Faces No. 5 Jabeur in US Open Women’s Championship on ESPN Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Dave Nagle 3 hours ago

Mixed Doubles Championship on ESPN3 Saturday at Noon ET     

The US Open Women’s Championship is a top-five battle – No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia – on ESPN and ESPN Deportes on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. ET.  They are 1-2 in the WTA in 2022 in terms of wins; Swiatek’s record is 50-7 while Jabeur is 38-13.  They two have met on the court four times, each player winning twice. 

Chris Fowler will call the match with Chrissie Evert in the booth. Mary Joe Fernandez will contribute from the sideline while Pam Shriver roams the stadium for interviews and reports. Chris McKendry will host the telecast from the Fountain Plaza set alongside Caroline Wozniacki. 

 Iga Swiatek 

  • At only 21, she already has two Major titles under her belt – the French Open in 2020 and 2022. 
  • She has been the top-ranked woman in the world since April. 
  • She is the first player, male or female, representing Poland to win a Major championship or be ranked No. 1 in singles. 
  • She has won nine consecutive tournament finals. 
  • Her previous best at the US Open was reaching the fourth round a year ago. 

Ons Jabeur 

  • By reaching the Wimbledon final this summer, she became the first African woman and the first North African or Arab player to reach a Major final in the Open Era. 
  • Now 28, she turned pro in 2010.  Her highest ranking was No. 2 this past June. 
  • Her previous best result at the US Open was reaching the third round in 2019, ‘20 and ‘21. 

Mixed Doubles Championship Saturday on ESPN3 at Noon 

  • Australians No. 4 seed Storm Sanders of Australia and John Peers vs. Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium teamed with Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France. 
  • Jason Goodall will call the match, working with analyst Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Alexandra Stevenson reporting from the sideline.  

2022 US Open Championships on ESPN  

Date   Time (ET)   Network(s)   Event  
Sat Sept 10  3 a.m.  ESPN2   Men’s Semifinals (Encore)  
Noon  ESPN3   Mixed Doubles Championship  
3:30 p.m.  ESPN Deportes   Women’s Championship Preview Special  
4 p.m.  ESPN   Women’s Championship  

Coverage presented by Cadillac  
ESPN Deportes   Women’s Championship  
Sun Sept 11  6 a.m.  ESPNEWS   Women’s Championship (Encore)  
Noon  ESPN+, ESPN3  Up to 8 courts in action 
1 p.m.  ESPN   Women’s Doubles Championship  
3 p.m.  US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special  
3:30 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  
4 p.m.  ESPN   Men’s Championship  

Coverage presented by Cadillac  
ESPN Deportes   Men’s Championship  
8:30 p.m.  ESPN2   Men’s Championship (Encore)  

-30-   

   

