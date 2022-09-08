Top Women in US Open Semifinals Tonight – Seeds No. 1, 5, 6 & 17

Top Women in US Open Semifinals Tonight – Seeds No. 1, 5, 6 & 17

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
No. 1 Seed Swiatek Seeks Third Major Title, Others Aiming for their First 

Four high seeds – three seeking their maiden Major championship and the other her third – will pair off in the US Open Women’s Semifinals tonight, Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.  The first match will pit recent Wimbledon finalist No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia vs. No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France.  The nightcap on Arthur Ashe Stadium will see top-seeded Iga Swiatek, a two-time champion at the French Open from Poland, facing No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.  The US Open Women’s Championship will be contested on ESPN on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m.

Monday afternoon’s thrilling four-set, upset victory by No. 22 Frances Tiafoe of Maryland over future Hall of Famer No. 2 Rafael Nadal. earned an average audience of 2.4 million fans, peaking at 3.4 million.  The entire 11 a.m. window of nearly eight hours delivered an average audience of 1.7 million viewers, up more than double – 113% – over the same telecast last year.

Tuesday’s prime-time telecast on ESPN averaged 1.8 million people, 75% higher than the same night in 2021. The Day Nine audience peaked at 2.6 million in the late stages of Coco Gauff dropping a quarterfinal match vs. Garcia.

In addition, now with viewership information from Nielsen through nine days of play (Tuesday, Sept. 6), ESPN’s US Open average audience of 1.14 million represents an increase of 69% over 2021.

2022 US Open Programming

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Event
Mon Aug 29 – Thurs Sept 8 11 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 Up to 16 courts in action
Friday Sept 9, Sunday Sept 11 Noon ESPN+, ESPN3 Up to 8 courts in action
Thu Sept 8 7 p.m. ESPN Women’s Semifinals 

Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals
Fri Sept 9 3 a.m. ESPN2 Women’s Semifinals (Encore)
Noon Men’s Doubles Championship
3 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinals 

Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
7 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals

-30-

Dave Nagle

