UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz on Saturday, Sept. 10, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET

UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz will be capped by a pair of compelling welterweight bouts live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). Undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) and the popular one-time winner of The Ultimate Fighter Nate Diaz (21-13), long familiar to UFC fans, will meet in the main event with Chimaev hopeful of a chance at the title soon. In the co-feature, Li Jingliang (19-7) fights Tony Ferguson (26-7).

The Prelims will air on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. with Early Prelims on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC 279 Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Chimaev vs. Diaz at 5:30 ET on ESPNEWS, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The No. 3-ranked welterweight, Chimaev enters the main event following an impressive unanimous decision over Gilbert Burns in April at UFC 273. The result revealed the rising star is up to the challenge of anyone the division has to offer. He faces Diaz, a southpaw veteran of 15 years in UFC after taking the crown on The Ultimate Fighter 5. In 2016, he scored a second-round submission over Conor McGregor.

In the co-feature, No. 14 Li Jingliang, a pro since 2007 with seven opening-round finishes, fights former interim Champion and The Ultimate Fighter, season 13 winner Ferguson. He returns to the welterweight class after 10 years as a lightweight.

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and interim UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri 9/9 5:30 p.m. ESPNEWS UFC 279 Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Chimaev vs. Diaz 9:30 p.m. ESPN+ UFC 279 Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Chimaev vs. Diaz Sat 9/10 6 p.m. ESPN+ UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz (Early Prelims) 8 p.m. ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz presented by Modelo (Prelims) 10 p.m. ESPN+ PPV UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz (Main Card) 1 a.m. – * ESPN+ PPV UFC 279 Post Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Chimaev vs. Diaz

* – Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz Co-Main Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Undercard Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson Undercard Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba 8 p.m. Feature Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa Undercard Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj Undercard Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett Undercard Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett 6 p.m. Featured Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf Undercard Chad Anheliger vs. Alatengheili Featured Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed Undercard Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse

