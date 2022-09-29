UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, Oct. 1, Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 1, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dern vs. Yan at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a thrilling clash of strawweight contenders as No. 5 ranked Mackenzie Dern (12-2) squares off against No. 6 Yan Xiaonan (15-3). Dern arrives at the UFC APEX with five victories in her last six bouts, showing continual improvements in her striking and conditioning to stake her claim for a title shot. Yan will look to take out Dern and recover from her last two fights as she looks to move up the 115-pound rankings.

The co-main is a welterweight bout between Randy Brown (15-4) and UFC veteran Francisco Trinaldo (28-8). Brown looks to continue his winning streak by finishing Trinaldo while the Brazilian aims to stop Brown’s momentum with an impressive performance.

Jon Anik will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Victor Davilla, Marlon Chito Vera and Santiago Ponzinibbio will provide all coverage in Spanish.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 9/30 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dern vs. Yan ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dern vs. Yan ESPN+ Sat. 10/1 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan (Main Card) 10 p.m. – * UFC Fight Night Post Show: Dern vs. Yan

* – Immediately following the Main Card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan ESPN+ (English & Spanish) Co-Main Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo Undercard Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones Undercard Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis Undercard John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos Undercard Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev 4 p.m. Feature Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik Undercard Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci Undercard Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson Undercard Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brendan Allen Undercard Max Grishin vs. Phillipe Lins Undercard Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler Undercard Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa

