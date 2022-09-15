UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song from Las Vegas: Saturday, Sept. 17, Exclusively on ESPN+

Combat SportsMMAUFC

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song from Las Vegas: Saturday, Sept. 17, Exclusively on ESPN+

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET 

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices  

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC 

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 17, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sandhagen vs. Song at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.    

The main event features a battle between top-ranked Bantamweight contenders as No. 4 Cory Sandhagen (14-4) faces No. 10 Song Yadong (19-6). Sandhagen is returning to the Octagon having won nine of his last 12 outings.  He is considered one of the best fighters in his division and looks to regain momentum this weekend after being on the short end of two straight decisions. Song, who arrives at the UFC APEX with 10 victories in his last 12 fights including the three most recent, is making his first appearance in a UFC main event.    

The co-main presents a Middleweight face-off between Chidi Njokuani (22-7) and Gregory Rodrigues (12-4).  Njokuani, a Dana White’s Contender Series winner, is on a four-fight win streak – all by stoppage.  Meanwhile, Rodrigues arrives ready for a second straight victory following a knockout win over Julian Marquez in June, one of his six first-round finishes.  

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action ringside, alongside former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder.  Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.  Troy Santiago, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Brandon Moreno will provide all the coverage in Spanish. 

ESPN.com 

@ESPNMMAFacebook, InstagramTikTokTwitter 

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.comESPNPlus or on the ESPN App. 

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 9/16 

 

 5:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sandhagen vs. Song  ESPN2 
6:05 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: 

Sandhagen vs. Song 

 ESPN+ 
Sat., 9/17  4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song (Prelims)  ESPN+ 

(English and Spanish) 
7 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song 

(Main Card) 
10 p.m. – *  UFC Fight Night Post Show: 

Sandhagen vs. Song 

 ESPN+ 

* – immediately following Main Event.  

 Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

7 p.m.  Main  Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong 
Co-Main  Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues 
Undercard  Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo 
Undercard  Joe Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski 
Undercard  Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento 
Undercard  Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault 
4 p.m.  Feature  Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini 
Undercard  Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann 
Undercard  Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce 
Undercard  Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee 
Undercard  Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber 
Undercard  Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson 
Undercard  Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat 
Undercard  Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp 

About ESPN  

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more.  ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.     

About ESPN+ 

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).      

-30-  

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

As I write this on 11-11-21, it's now 35 years for me at ESPN, the only real job I’ve ever had. I joined merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at all of $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville, Darlington, Indy and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals, Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, my main areas are tennis, UFC, boxing, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including more than 30 of the Year in Review press releases.
Back to top button
Close