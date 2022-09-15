UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song from Las Vegas: Saturday, Sept. 17, Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 17, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sandhagen vs. Song at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a battle between top-ranked Bantamweight contenders as No. 4 Cory Sandhagen (14-4) faces No. 10 Song Yadong (19-6). Sandhagen is returning to the Octagon having won nine of his last 12 outings. He is considered one of the best fighters in his division and looks to regain momentum this weekend after being on the short end of two straight decisions. Song, who arrives at the UFC APEX with 10 victories in his last 12 fights including the three most recent, is making his first appearance in a UFC main event.

The co-main presents a Middleweight face-off between Chidi Njokuani (22-7) and Gregory Rodrigues (12-4). Njokuani, a Dana White’s Contender Series winner, is on a four-fight win streak – all by stoppage. Meanwhile, Rodrigues arrives ready for a second straight victory following a knockout win over Julian Marquez in June, one of his six first-round finishes.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action ringside, alongside former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. Troy Santiago, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Brandon Moreno will provide all the coverage in Spanish.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 9/16 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sandhagen vs. Song ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sandhagen vs. Song ESPN+ Sat., 9/17 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song (Prelims) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song (Main Card) 10 p.m. – * UFC Fight Night Post Show: Sandhagen vs. Song ESPN+

* – immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong Co-Main Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues Undercard Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo Undercard Joe Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski Undercard Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Undercard Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault 4 p.m. Feature Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini Undercard Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann Undercard Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce Undercard Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee Undercard Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber Undercard Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson Undercard Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat Undercard Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp

