Young Guns in the US Open Men’s Championship Sunday on ESPN: No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Casper Ruud; Winner is the New No. 1

Two of the sport’s most-promising young players – 19-year-old No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and 23-year-old No. 5 seed Casper Ruud of Norway – will usher in a new era of men’s tennis when they meet for the US Open Men’s Championship on ESPN and ESPN Deportes on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. ET. In addition, the winner will become the new top-ranked man in the world for the first time in their career.

Both ESPN and ESPN Deportes will precede the match with US Open Men’s Championship Preview, ESPN at 3 p.m. and ESPN Deportes at 3:30 p.m.

Chris Fowler calls ESPN’s Major singles championships. Also in the booth is John McEnroe while Patrick McEnroe contributes from the sideline. Chris McKendry will host the telecast from the Fountain Plaza set. ESPN2 will air an encore of the final Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Background on the Players

Neither man has won a Major title; Ruud was the 2022 runner up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

Alcaraz has won both their previous matches in straight sets, earlier this year at the Miami ATP Masters 1000 final and the 2021 clay-court event in Marbella, Spain.

Both are six feet tall and right-handed.

Both took up the game at an early age; their fathers are former players.

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz enters the final on the heels of three consecutive long, thrilling, five-set victories: over former winner No. 15 Marin Cilic, No. 11 Jannik Sinner (saving a match point in the second-longest match in US Open history at 5:15 and the latest finish in event history, 2:50 a.m.) and No. 22 Frances Tiafoe. The three matches totaled more than 13 hours on the court.

He is the first teenager to play in the US Open men’s championship since Pete Sampras won his first Major in 1990 at age 19.

Playing in Major events for only the second year, Alcaraz has quickly made a name for himself. His best results have been reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open this year and at the US Open a year ago.

Over the last two years, Alcaraz has soared up in the rankings. A year ago, he was No. 38 and two years ago he was No. 186.

No. 5 Casper Ruud

Ruud is the first man from Norway to:

win an ATP singles title to reach a Major final to reach a Masters 1000 final to crack the ATP top 10 rankings.



He was the winner of nine ATP Tour singles tournaments, eight of which were on clay.

His previous best performance at the US Open came in 2020 when he reached the third round.

Women’s Doubles Championship Sunday on ESPN at 1 p.m.

The Czech team: No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniatova – who have previously paired for five Major doubles titles, including this year’s Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The American team: Caty McNally, a 20-year-old from Cincinnati, and Taylor Townsend, 26 and from Chicago. Neither has previously won a doubles Major.

McNally played in the US Open final last year with Coco Gauff. In 2012 at age 15, Townsend won the Junior Doubles title at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. She also won the Junior Singles crown at the Australian Open and soon was ranked No. 1 in the ITF Junior Singles rankings. Her son was born in March 2021.



Jason Goodall will call the match, working with analyst Pam Shriver and Bethanie Mattek-Sands reporting from the sideline.

2022 US Open Championships on ESPN

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Event Sun Sept 11 6 a.m. ESPNEWS Women’s Championship (Encore) Noon ESPN+, ESPN3 Outer Court Action 1 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 3:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. ESPN Men’s Championship Coverage presented by Cadillac ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship 8:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

