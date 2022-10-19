Battle Lines: Lomachenko Debuts Saturday, Oct. 22, on ESPNEWS at 2 p.m. ET

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Ahead of the October 29 lightweight battle at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, ESPN presents Battle Lines: Lomachenko, a 30-minute celebration of Ukraine’s fighting hero, two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-division world titlist and boxing’s former pound-for-pound king, Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO). “The Matrix” prepares to make his long-awaited boxing return against rising contender” Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KO).

Battle Lines: Lomachenko takes fight fans inside the heart and soul of Loma amidst crisis in his native Ukraine. While on a clear path to challenge for the undisputed lightweight world championship, Lomachenko bravely paused his professional career to join the territorial defense battalion of his hometown during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite the endless conflict, viewers will see a glimpse of the Ukrainian fighting spirit and follow Lomachenko as he prepares to return to the ring, return to winning ways, and seal his shot at undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney.

Battle Lines: Lomachenko

Date Network Time (ET) Sat Oct 22 ESPNEWS 2 p.m. Mon Oct 24 ESPNEWS 1 a.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Tues Oct 25 ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Wed Oct 26 ESPN2 7 p.m. Thurs Oct 27 ESPNEWS 7:30 a.m. Fri Oct 28 ESPNEWS 9 a.m. Sat Oct 29 ESPN2 7 a.m. ESPNEWS 3 p.m.

October 29: Vasiliy Lomachenko to Face Unbeaten Contender Jamaine Ortiz

At 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will be LIVE from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Vasiliy Lomachenko, Ukraine’s three-weight world champion, will make his triumphant New York City return in the 12-round main event against undefeated contender Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz.

ESPN+, ESPN App Boxing Content: Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

Max on Boxing Max Kellerman hosts a 30-minute series weighing in on key boxing news and providing insights on the sport's top fighters and upcoming events

Who Do U Fight 4? Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them

