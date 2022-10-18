College Football’s Week 8 Features a Dozen Ranked Teams Across ESPN Networks and CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show for No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama

ESPN’s industry-leading college football coverage welcomes a dozen ranked squads in Week 8 and the final regular season edition of the CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show alternate telecast. In all, nearly 40 matchups, including a trio of ranked-vs.-ranked clashes, are set for ESPN networks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19.

ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the call of No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The trio will be joined by Todd McShay providing NFL Draft analysis and insight on the sport’s top pro prospects. CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show will offer an alternate telecast of Bulldogs-Crimson Tide on ESPN2, while the SEC West showdown will also be supplemented by both the Command Center and SkyCast on the ESPN App.

Saturday’s ABC lineup kicks off with a battle of ACC unbeatens featuring No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson at noon, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call. At 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Big 12 foes No. 20 Texas and No. 11 Oklahoma State face off in Stillwater featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill calling the action. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will provide commentary for the Big Ten tussle between Minnesota and No. 16 Penn State – the Nittany Lions’ annual marquee White Out game under the lights at Beaver Stadium – at 7:30 p.m. The primetime presentation will be amplified by the AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.

Kicking off the day’s action on ESPN is No. 21 Cincinnati on the road at SMU at noon, as Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich call the 4K Game of the Week. A Big Ten battle is slated for ESPN at 3:30 p.m., as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden provide commentary for Purdue at Wisconsin. In Pac-12 After Dark action, Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon will announce Washington at California at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN’s college networks feature a pair of top 15 teams in Week 8. At noon on SEC Network, third-ranked Tennessee looks to continue its historic campaign with a matchup against in-state opponent UT Martin, featuring Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call. At 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Lericia Harris are on the mic for Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Saturday, Oct. 22 7 Ole Miss at LSU (3 p.m. | ESPN Radio) Talent: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Ian Fitzsimmons Memphis at No. 25 Tulane (3:30 p.m. | ESPN2) Talent: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony



Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Wed, Oct 19 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at Appalachian State

Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Marilyn Payne ESPN2 Thu, Oct 20 7:30 p.m. Virginia at Georgia Tech

Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Troy at South Alabama

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis ESPNU Fri, Oct 21 7 p.m. Princeton at Harvard

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Temple

Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Sat, Oct 22 Noon No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath ABC No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ESPN Kansas at Baylor

Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 Houston at Navy

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPNU UT Martin at No. 3 Tennessee

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network Akron at Kent State

Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Duke at Miami ESPN3 1 p.m. Toledo at Buffalo

Michael Reghi, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ Bowling Green at Central Michigan

Dan Gutowsky, Adam Breneman ESPN3 1:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at South Carolina State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN3* 2 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Jim Barbar, Marcus Ray ESPN+ Northern Illinois at Ohio

Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU

Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN Radio Rice at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ABC Purdue at Wisconsin

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden ESPN Memphis at No. 25 Tulane

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 BYU at Liberty

Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason ESPNU Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris ACC Network Florida International at Charlotte ESPN3 Georgia Southern at Old Dominion ESPN+ Marshall at James Madison ESPN+ 4 p.m. Vanderbilt at Missouri

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter SEC Network Florida Atlantic at UTEP ESPN+ 5 p.m. Arkansas State at Louisiana ESPN+ Southern Miss at Texas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Todd McShay ESPN CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show:

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama

Pat McAfee & Guests ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George ABC UCF at East Carolina

John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU Texas A&M at South Carolina

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Louisville

Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network 10:30 p.m. Washington at California

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN 11 p.m. Montana at Sacramento State

Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Jalyn Johnson ESPN2

*Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. Saturday