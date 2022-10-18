College Football’s Week 8 Features a Dozen Ranked Teams Across ESPN Networks and CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show for No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama

ESPN’s industry-leading college football coverage welcomes a dozen ranked squads in Week 8 and the final regular season edition of the CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show alternate telecast. In all, nearly 40 matchups, including a trio of ranked-vs.-ranked clashes, are set for ESPN networks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19.

ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the call of No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The trio will be joined by Todd McShay providing NFL Draft analysis and insight on the sport’s top pro prospects. CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show will offer an alternate telecast of Bulldogs-Crimson Tide on ESPN2, while the SEC West showdown will also be supplemented by both the Command Center and SkyCast on the ESPN App.

Saturday’s ABC lineup kicks off with a battle of ACC unbeatens featuring No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson at noon, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call. At 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Big 12 foes No. 20 Texas and No. 11 Oklahoma State face off in Stillwater featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill calling the action. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will provide commentary for the Big Ten tussle between Minnesota and No. 16 Penn State – the Nittany Lions’ annual marquee White Out game under the lights at Beaver Stadium – at 7:30 p.m. The primetime presentation will be amplified by the AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.

Kicking off the day’s action on ESPN is No. 21 Cincinnati on the road at SMU at noon, as Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich call the 4K Game of the Week. A Big Ten battle is slated for ESPN at 3:30 p.m., as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden provide commentary for Purdue at Wisconsin. In Pac-12 After Dark action, Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon will announce Washington at California at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN’s college networks feature a pair of top 15 teams in Week 8. At noon on SEC Network, third-ranked Tennessee looks to continue its historic campaign with a matchup against in-state opponent UT Martin, featuring Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call. At 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Lericia Harris are on the mic for Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest.

Additional Programming Highlights:

  • Saturday, Oct. 22
    • 7 Ole Miss at LSU (3 p.m. | ESPN Radio)
      • Talent: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Ian Fitzsimmons
    • Memphis at No. 25 Tulane (3:30 p.m. | ESPN2)
      • Talent: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Wed, Oct 19 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at Appalachian State
Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Marilyn Payne		 ESPN2
Thu, Oct 20 7:30 p.m. Virginia at Georgia Tech
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  Troy at South Alabama
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis		 ESPNU
Fri, Oct 21 7 p.m. Princeton at Harvard
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Temple
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Sat, Oct 22 Noon No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath		 ABC
  No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
Kansas at Baylor
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
Houston at Navy
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport		 ESPNU
UT Martin at No. 3 Tennessee
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
Akron at Kent State
Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly		 ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Duke at Miami ESPN3
1 p.m. Toledo at Buffalo
Michael Reghi, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
Bowling Green at Central Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Adam Breneman		 ESPN3
1:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at South Carolina State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN3*
2 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Ball State
Jim Barbar, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
Northern Illinois at Ohio
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
3 p.m. No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU
Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN Radio
Rice at Louisiana Tech ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ABC
Purdue at Wisconsin
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden		 ESPN
Memphis at No. 25 Tulane
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
BYU at Liberty
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU
Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris		 ACC Network
Florida International at Charlotte ESPN3
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion ESPN+
Marshall at James Madison ESPN+
4 p.m. Vanderbilt at Missouri
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter		 SEC Network
Florida Atlantic at UTEP ESPN+
5 p.m. Arkansas State at Louisiana ESPN+
Southern Miss at Texas State ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Todd McShay		 ESPN
CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show:
No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama
Pat McAfee & Guests		 ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George		 ABC
UCF at East Carolina
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Louisville
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
10:30 p.m. Washington at California
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon		 ESPN
11 p.m. Montana at Sacramento State
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Jalyn Johnson		 ESPN2

*Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. Saturday

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Director of Communications for ESPN College Football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland sports fan.
