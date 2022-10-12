ESPN Announces Game Time and Surrounding Coverage for ESPN Events’ 2022 Peraton Armed Forces Classic

Gonzaga vs. Michigan State men’s college basketball game to be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veterans Day – Friday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

SportsCenter Special Presented by USAA slated for 6 p.m. leading into the game

Peraton joins as title sponsor of this year’s event

ESPN has announced the game time and surrounding coverage plans for the 2022 Peraton Armed Forces Classic featuring perennial men’s college basketball powers Gonzaga and Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the San Diego harbor on Veterans Day. The game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) and will be televised on ESPN.

Dan Shulman and analyst Jay Bilas will call the game from the flight deck.

ESPN will continue its annual tradition of saluting veterans and active members of the U.S. Armed Forces with special programming and initiatives surrounding Veterans Week, including the Peraton Armed Forces Classic. On Veterans Day (Nov. 11), ESPN will have on-site coverage of the event, highlighted by a 30-minute SportsCenter Special Presented by USAA at 6 p.m., leading into the game. Michael Eaves will host from the USS Abraham Lincoln, and the program will include a game preview as well as special features and content celebrating veterans and active service members. ESPN’s Marty Smith and Julie Foudy will also contribute to coverage.

In addition, Peraton, the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider that delivers national security solutions and technologies, has committed to be the title sponsor of this year’s event.

“Through our title sponsorship of this year’s Armed Forces Classic, Peraton is honored to highlight and celebrate the patriotic men and women who volunteer to serve in defense of our nation,” said Matt McQueen, Peraton’s Chief Communications and Engagement Officer. “With more than 3,000 veterans, reservists, and military spouses employed across Peraton, this event and the backdrop of the USS Abraham Lincoln have special meaning for our company. We look forward to working with ESPN Events and the U.S. Navy to make this year’s Classic one to remember.”

Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Armed Forces Classic was created a decade ago as part of ESPN’s annual America’s Heroes: Salute to Veterans initiative, which dedicates a week of multi-platform programming for Veterans Day. Since 2012, this signature event has featured premier men’s college basketball programs competing on military bases and at Armed Services locations around the world. The 2022 game between Gonzaga and Michigan State on the USS Abraham Lincoln will be the first Armed Forces Classic event since 2019.

