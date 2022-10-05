ESPN Edge Announces Agenda and Speakers for ESPN Edge Conference on October 19

The 2nd annual ESPN Edge Conference is set for October 19, 2022.

The virtual event – which runs from 1-4p ET – features experienced leaders and decision makers in sports media and technology for a day of conversation and discussion around pushing the boundaries of technology and bringing innovation experiences to sports fans. Register now for free via Accenture’s Touchcast.

“Since the inaugural ESPN Edge Conference last year, ESPN and our partners Accenture, Microsoft and Verizon, have collaborated to bring innovative firsts to sports fans across the world,” said Kevin Lopes, Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation at ESPN. “This year, a tremendous group of thought leaders will explain how the sports media landscape has evolved, what exciting advancements will be made, and what that means for fans everywhere.”

Tony Reali, host of ESPN’s Around the Horn, will serve as host for the day.

Featured speakers & topics include:

Julie Sweet / Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Accenture

Burke Magnus / President, Programming and Original Content, ESPN

Matt Renner / President , US Enterprise Commercial Business, Microsoft

Erin McPherson / Chief Content Officer, Verizon

Mark L. Walker / Head of Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN

Kevin Ashley / Principal Engineer, Microsoft & Author

Kaitee Daley / Vice President, Social Media, ESPN

Laura Gentile / Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN

Mike Greenberg / Host of Get Up , NBA Countdown , and Greeny on ESPN Radio

Andrew Hawkins / Co-Founder and President, StatusPRO

Troy Jones / Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, StatusPRO

Crys Kelch / Head of Sports Media & Entertainment Industry Go To Market, Microsoft

Raina Kelley / Vice President/Editor-in-Chief, Andscape

Rob King / Executive Editor-At-Large, ESPN Content

Dave Lehanski / Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation, NHL

Brian Lockhart / Senior Vice President, ESPN+ Original Content and ESPN Films

Kevin Lopes / Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN

Mike Morrison / Vice President, Sports Betting & Fantasy, ESPN

Ed Placey / Vice President, Production, ESPN

Molly Qerim / Host of ESPN’s First Take

Tim Reed / Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions, ESPN

Dr. André Snellings / Senior Writer and Analyst, ESPN

Miheer Walavalkar / Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, LiveLike

Agenda: (All times Eastern)

1:00 – 1:05 PM | Welcome & Opening Remarks

1:05 – 1:15 | ESPN Edge: Powering the Future of Sports Media Innovation

1:15 – 1:40 | Accenture: Innovation, Inclusion, and the Fan Experience

1:40 – 1:45 | Break

1:45 – 2:15 | Emerging Technology Showcase: StatusPRO

2:15 – 2:30 | Verizon: Building the Future of Fan Experiences

2:30 – 2:55 | ESPN Bet – we like our hand

2:55 – 3:00 | Break

3:00 – 3:10 | ESPN Analytics: Storytelling that’s Informative and Entertaining

3:10 – 3:25 | Microsoft: Data and AI – Powering Athletes, Coaches and the Fan Experience

3:25 – 3:55 | Innovation in Content: Leaders of ESPN discuss their collaboration process and how they’re pushing the boundaries of storytelling with advanced technology

3:55 – 4:00 | Closing



Speakers, talent, and agenda subject to change.

Visit our website for more information about ESPN Edge.