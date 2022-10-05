ESPN Edge Announces Agenda and Speakers for ESPN Edge Conference on October 19
Featured content includes sports media innovation, analytics, sport betting and fantasy, & more
The 2nd annual ESPN Edge Conference is set for October 19, 2022.
The virtual event – which runs from 1-4p ET – features experienced leaders and decision makers in sports media and technology for a day of conversation and discussion around pushing the boundaries of technology and bringing innovation experiences to sports fans. Register now for free via Accenture’s Touchcast.
“Since the inaugural ESPN Edge Conference last year, ESPN and our partners Accenture, Microsoft and Verizon, have collaborated to bring innovative firsts to sports fans across the world,” said Kevin Lopes, Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation at ESPN. “This year, a tremendous group of thought leaders will explain how the sports media landscape has evolved, what exciting advancements will be made, and what that means for fans everywhere.”
Tony Reali, host of ESPN’s Around the Horn, will serve as host for the day.
Featured speakers & topics include:
Speakers and Talent:
- Julie Sweet / Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Accenture
- Burke Magnus / President, Programming and Original Content, ESPN
- Matt Renner / President, US Enterprise Commercial Business, Microsoft
- Erin McPherson / Chief Content Officer, Verizon
- Mark L. Walker / Head of Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN
- Kevin Ashley / Principal Engineer, Microsoft & Author
- Kaitee Daley / Vice President, Social Media, ESPN
- Laura Gentile / Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN
- Mike Greenberg / Host of Get Up, NBA Countdown, and Greeny on ESPN Radio
- Andrew Hawkins / Co-Founder and President, StatusPRO
- Troy Jones / Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, StatusPRO
- Crys Kelch / Head of Sports Media & Entertainment Industry Go To Market, Microsoft
- Raina Kelley / Vice President/Editor-in-Chief, Andscape
- Rob King / Executive Editor-At-Large, ESPN Content
- Dave Lehanski / Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation, NHL
- Brian Lockhart / Senior Vice President, ESPN+ Original Content and ESPN Films
- Kevin Lopes / Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN
- Mike Morrison / Vice President, Sports Betting & Fantasy, ESPN
- Ed Placey / Vice President, Production, ESPN
- Molly Qerim / Host of ESPN’s First Take
- Tim Reed / Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions, ESPN
- Dr. André Snellings / Senior Writer and Analyst, ESPN
- Miheer Walavalkar / Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, LiveLike
Agenda: (All times Eastern)
- 1:00 – 1:05 PM | Welcome & Opening Remarks
- 1:05 – 1:15 | ESPN Edge: Powering the Future of Sports Media Innovation
- 1:15 – 1:40 | Accenture: Innovation, Inclusion, and the Fan Experience
- 1:40 – 1:45 | Break
- 1:45 – 2:15 | Emerging Technology Showcase: StatusPRO
- 2:15 – 2:30 | Verizon: Building the Future of Fan Experiences
- 2:30 – 2:55 | ESPN Bet – we like our hand
- 2:55 – 3:00 | Break
- 3:00 – 3:10 | ESPN Analytics: Storytelling that’s Informative and Entertaining
- 3:10 – 3:25 | Microsoft: Data and AI – Powering Athletes, Coaches and the Fan Experience
- 3:25 – 3:55 | Innovation in Content: Leaders of ESPN discuss their collaboration process and how they’re pushing the boundaries of storytelling with advanced technology
- 3:55 – 4:00 | Closing
Speakers, talent, and agenda subject to change.
Visit our website for more information about ESPN Edge.