ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPNU Combine to Distribute Regular-Season NBA G League Games, Playoffs and the 2022 Winter Showcase
More Than 200 Regular-Season NBA G League Games Available to Stream on ESPN+
- Salt Lake City Stars vs. G League Ignite to Air on ESPNU, Sunday, November 6
- ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPNU to Carry Sixteen 2022 AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase Games
- AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase Championship Game to Air on ESPN2
ESPN+ will stream over 200 2022-23 regular-season NBA G League games, beginning on Tuesday, November 9, at 7 p.m. ET when the Cleveland Charge visit the Wisconsin Herd. Games will stream live on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the season. For the full schedule: 2022-23 NBA G League Schedule.
In addition to the scheduled ESPN+ matchups, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS will carry four regular season G League Ignite games in total:
G League Ignite Games
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sun, Nov. 6
|8 p.m.
|Salt Lake City Stars vs. G League Ignite
|ESPNU
|Mon, Nov. 7
|10 p.m.
|G League Ignite vs. South Bay Lakers
|ESPNEWS
|Sun, Dec. 4
|9 p.m.
|South Bay Lakers vs. G League Ignite
|ESPN2
|Sun, Dec. 11
|7 p.m.
|Stockton Kings vs. G League Ignite
|ESPN2
ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to carry the 2022 AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase. The NBA G League’s premier in-season scouting event will take place from Monday, December 19, to Thursday, December 22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The 2022 AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase will feature the expanded NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament, a single-elimination tournament where eight teams will compete for the Showcase Cup Championship. The championship game will air on ESPN2 Thursday, December 22, at 3:30 p.m.
NBA G League Winter Showcase
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Mon, Dec. 19
|5 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPNU
|Tue, Dec. 20
|12:30 a.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|11:30 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN2
|Wed, Dec. 21
|2 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPNU
|Thu, Dec. 22
|1 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase *Championship
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|AT&T G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
In addition to the Winter Showcase, ESPN networks will televise up to nine games during the 2023 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.
