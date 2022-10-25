ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPNU Combine to Distribute Regular-Season NBA G League Games, Playoffs and the 2022 Winter Showcase

Salt Lake City Stars vs. G League Ignite to Air on ESPNU, Sunday, November 6

ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPNU to Carry Sixteen 2022 AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase Games

AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase Championship Game to Air on ESPN2

ESPN+ will stream over 200 2022-23 regular-season NBA G League games, beginning on Tuesday, November 9, at 7 p.m. ET when the Cleveland Charge visit the Wisconsin Herd. Games will stream live on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the season. For the full schedule: 2022-23 NBA G League Schedule.

In addition to the scheduled ESPN+ matchups, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS will carry four regular season G League Ignite games in total:

G League Ignite Games

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, Nov. 6 8 p.m. Salt Lake City Stars vs. G League Ignite ESPNU Mon, Nov. 7 10 p.m. G League Ignite vs. South Bay Lakers ESPNEWS Sun, Dec. 4 9 p.m. South Bay Lakers vs. G League Ignite ESPN2 Sun, Dec. 11 7 p.m. Stockton Kings vs. G League Ignite ESPN2

ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to carry the 2022 AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase. The NBA G League’s premier in-season scouting event will take place from Monday, December 19, to Thursday, December 22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The 2022 AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase will feature the expanded NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament, a single-elimination tournament where eight teams will compete for the Showcase Cup Championship. The championship game will air on ESPN2 Thursday, December 22, at 3:30 p.m.

NBA G League Winter Showcase

Date Time (ET) Event Network Mon, Dec. 19 5 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPNU 7:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPNU 10 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPNU Tue, Dec. 20 12:30 a.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 4 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 9 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 Wed, Dec. 21 2 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 5 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 8 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 11 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPNU Thu, Dec. 22 1 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 3:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase *Championship ESPN2 6:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. AT&T G League Winter Showcase ESPN+

In addition to the Winter Showcase, ESPN networks will televise up to nine games during the 2023 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].