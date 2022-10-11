ESPN Films’ “The Cave of Adullam,” Executive Produced by Laurence Fishburne, to Debut October 16 at 5 p.m. on ESPN

ESPN Films’ latest documentary “The Cave of Adullam” will have its linear debut October 16 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Directed by Academy Award & Emmy nominated filmmaker Laura Checkoway (“Edith+Eddie,” “Lucky”), the documentary tells the story of Jason Wilson and the transformational training academy he runs for young Black boys. With his mantra, “it’s easier to raise boys than repair broken men,” Wilson’s methodology teaches emotional stability instead of discipline, setting these children on a path to become whole and healthy adults. Trailer: https://youtu.be/J3j0vIK6HIQ

Jason Wilson runs The Cave of Adullam in the heart of Detroit where Black boys who are emotionally, mentally and spiritually in debt gather to be trained and transformed into comprehensive men. When Wilson started his karate dojo, he thought young Black boys needed more discipline, but quickly realized what they needed was more love. The film introduces us to four young recruits who are at a crossroads. Wilson challenges each of them to confront their unresolved anger, fear, anxiety, and lack of focus as they face the toughest decisions of their young lives.

Wilson, who serves as co-producer on the film, is the author of “Battle Cry” and Amazon best-seller, “Cry Like a Man: Fighting for Freedom from Emotional Incarceration,” a memoir that follows the generational abuse, abandonment, and emotional suppression of Wilson’s family and the redemptive power of God through tears, vulnerability, and ultimately healing. The Cave of Adullam has garnered numerous acknowledgments and awards for its work teaching boys how to confront and conquer their negative emotions with composure introspectively.

The documentary premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival and won the “Best Documentary Feature” and “Best Editing in a Documentary Feature” awards, as well as the audience award in the documentary category. For her work directing the film, Checkoway won the NYWIFT Award for Excellence in Directing a Documentary Film at the 2022 Hamptons International Film Festival. The film is executive produced and produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland of Cinema Gypsy Productions (“black-ish,” “Snowy Day,” “Thurgood”); Wavelength’s Emmy-winning Founder & CEO Jenifer Westphal (“Athlete A,” “Knock Down The House,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”); Banca Studio’s Roy Bank (“Flea Market Flip,” “Million Dollar Mind Game,” “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”); executive produced by Tom Gores, founder of Platinum Equity and the owner of the National Basketball Associations’ Detroit Pistons; and produced by Wavelength’s President Joe Plummer (“Farewell Amor,” “Feels Good Man,” “Where’s My Roy Cohn?”).

“The Cave of Adullam” is currently available to stream on ESPN+.

About ESPN Films

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series “The Last Dance.” ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.

