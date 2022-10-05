ESPN Goes to Spain for ESPAÑA Week October 13 – 23

First ElClásico of the season kicks off expansive LaLiga coverage on ESPN platforms

ESPN will present ESPAÑA Week, ten days of top-tier matches combined with extensive LaLiga coverage produced and aired from Spain from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 23.

ESPN’s ESPAÑA Week across ESPN will mirror the company’s innovative surround coverage of marquee events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff National Championship, UEFA European Football Championship, FIFA World Cup, and more. ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN.com, and ESPN Social will feature LaLiga content with on-air personalities originating from Madrid, Sevilla, Cádiz, and Barcelona.

Beginning Thursday, October 13, with daily content counting down to ElClásico (Real Madrid CF-FC Barcelona) on Sunday, October 16, ESPAÑA Week will feature 70 combined hours of live programming, including nine live matches – in Spanish and English – and surround coverage. ESPN’s ESPAÑA Week represents an unprecedented commitment by a media company in covering a domestic European league in the United States. Highlights:

ElClásico: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona on October 16 on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

ESPN+ presentation of the first ElClásico — Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona — of the 2022-23 LaLiga season will kick off on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10:15 a.m. ET, live from Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Spain. Live coverage begins one hour and 15 minutes before kick with pregame editions of ESPN FC and Fuera de Juego, both on ESPN+. Fuera de Juego’s pregame special will simulcast on ESPN Deportes.

ElClásico Sunday Programming Schedule:

Time (ET) Program Platforms 9 a.m. Fuera de Juego: ElClásico Pregame ESPN+, ESPN Deportes ESPN FC: ElClásico Pregame ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. ElClásico – Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+ (English/Spanish), ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Fuera de Juego Postgame ESPN+, ESPN Deportes ESPN FC Postgame ESPN+

Studio Shows with ESPAÑA Week Segments from Spain

Jorge Ramos y Su Banda : The popular soccer talk and debate show featuring legendary broadcaster Jorge Ramos will originate live daily from Madrid beginning Monday, Oct. 10, and conclude with a two-hour ElClásico preview special on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. ET

: The popular soccer talk and debate show featuring legendary broadcaster Jorge Ramos will originate live daily from Madrid beginning Monday, Oct. 10, and conclude with a two-hour ElClásico preview special on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. ET ESPN FC :The daily English language soccer studio show will provide comprehensive coverage of ESPN FC, beginning with a countdown to ElClásico on Thursday, Oct. 13, with host Dan Thomas in Madrid

:The daily English language soccer studio show will provide comprehensive coverage of ESPN FC, beginning with a countdown to ElClásico on Thursday, Oct. 13, with host Dan Thomas in Madrid Fuera de Juego :The European soccer news and analysis show will anchor ESPN’s Spanish-language surround coverage of ESPAÑA Week, highlighted by pre- and post-game editions

:The European soccer news and analysis show will anchor ESPN’s Spanish-language surround coverage of ESPAÑA Week, highlighted by pre- and post-game editions SportsCenter:Beginning with reporting leading into the October 16 ElClásico, the ESPN flagship program will feature LaLiga news, highlights, stats and analysis during ESPAÑA Week.

ESPAÑA Week Matches – Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Program Platforms Fri, Oct 14 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe English: Mark Donaldson and Alex Pareja Spanish: Fernando Palomo, Andrés Agulla and Rodrigo Faez ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 16 10:15 a.m. ElClásico – Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, Sid Lowe and Alexis Nunes Palomo, Hugo Sanchez, Martin Ainstein and Moises Llorens ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Tue, Oct 18 1 p.m. Sevilla FC vs. Valencia CF Donaldson and Pareja Mauricio Pedroza, Mario Kempes and Martin Ainstein ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano Darke, McManaman and Nunes Palomo, Agulla and Faez ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Wed, Oct 19 1 p.m. Cádiz vs. Real Betis Donaldson and Pareja Spanish: Pedroza, Kempes and Ainstein ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Thu, Oct 20 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Villareal CF Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and Gemma Soler Ricardo Ortiz, Pablo Zabaleta and Moisés Llorens ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Oct 22 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Sevilla FC Darke, McManaman and Nunes Palomo, Agulla and Faez ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 23 10:15 a.m. Real Betis vs. Atlético de Madrid Donaldson and Pareja Pedroza, Kempes and Ainstein ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club English: Palmer, Robson and Soler Spanish: Ortiz, Zabaleta, Soler and Llorens ESPN+

***All LaLiga matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish

ESPAÑA Week On-Air Personalities

Martin Ainstein, José Del Valle, Rodrigo Faez, Mario Kempes, Moisés Llorens, Mister Chip, Ricardo Ortiz, Fernando Palomo, Andrés Agulla, Mauricio Pedroza, Adal Franco, Jorge Ramos, Hugo Sánchez, Gemma Soler, Pablo Zabaleta, Ian Darke, Luis García, Sid Lowe, Steve McMananman, Alexis Nunes, Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, Dan Thomas, Mark Donaldson and Alex Pareja.

Digital: Digital Soccer and Video Coverage in English and Spanish

Reporters Sid Lowe, Rodrigo Fáez, and Alex Kirkland will headline ESPN.com’s LaLiga news and information coverage during ESPAÑA Week., with Jordi Blanco and Sam Marsden providing digital content. Highlights:

All you need-to-know preview of ElClásico, includingReal Madrid-Barcelona predictions, key matchups, a rapid reaction by Faez and Kirkland, and a post-match reaction and insight from Graham Hunter

com reporters will be at Real Madrid’s two home ESPAÑA Week matches and FC Barcelona’s three games in 10 days

A look at the relationship between FC Barcelona and their precocious midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Video highlights and analysis from ESPN FC.

ESPN Social

ESPN’s industry-leading social media channels will prominently feature LaLiga highlights, entertaining off-field moments, fan-generated content, custom edits, and more during ESPAÑA Week across Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube. @ESPNDeportes social will also provide culturally relevant highlights, breaking news content, interviews, and more, across its social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ESPAÑA Week – By the Numbers:

2 – On site studio sets

– On site studio sets 2 – Matches featuring Real Madrid, reigning LaLiga champions and Champions League titleholders

– Matches featuring Real Madrid, reigning LaLiga champions and Champions League titleholders 3 – FC Barcelona matches

– FC Barcelona matches 4 – Cities (Madrid, Sevilla, Cádiz, and Barcelona)

– Cities (Madrid, Sevilla, Cádiz, and Barcelona) 7 – Stadiums

– Stadiums 9 – Matches in Spanish and English

– Matches in Spanish and English 10 – Days of LaLiga coverage from Spain

– Days of LaLiga coverage from Spain 25 – ESPN on-air personalities (play-by-play commentators, analysts, reporters, hosts)

– ESPN on-air personalities (play-by-play commentators, analysts, reporters, hosts) 25 – Features

– Features 70 – Live hours of programming in 10 days from Spain.

