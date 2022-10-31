ESPN NBA Programming Update: NBA in Stephen A’s World Upcoming Schedule

The current upcoming schedule for NBA in Stephen A’s World – ESPN’s new NBA-focused alternate presentation – is below:

Fri, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN2, ESPN+

Sun, Dec. 25 12 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks ESPN2, ESPN+

Stephen A. Smith announced today that he tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, the previously slated November 2 edition of NBA in Stephen A’s World will be rescheduled. The date is to be determined.

“We wish Stephen A. Smith a speedy recovery and look forwarding to having him back in action very soon,” said Matt Kenny, ESPN vice president, programming and acquisitions.

The NBA in Stephen A’s World airs on ESPN2 and ESPN+ alongside traditional NBA game broadcasts on ESPN and ABC. It is co-produced by Mr. SAS Productions, Omaha Productions and ESPN.

