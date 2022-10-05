ESPN Platforms to Exclusively Televise Entire 2022 MLB Wild Card Series

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2022 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by Hankook Tire from Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9. ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 will combine to televise up to 12 games during the four best of three series.

Coverage of the Wild Card Series will begin with four games on Friday, October 7, beginning at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN as the Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays. Jon “Boog” Sciambi will provide commentary for the series alongside Doug Glanville, with Jesse Rogers serving as reporter. The St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies at 2 p.m. on ABC. The team of Michael Kay and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez will call the series with Alden Gonzalez reporting.

The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Seattle Mariners at 4 p.m. on ESPN. Dave Flemming will call the game alongside Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza, 2022 BBWAA Career Excellence Award Winner Tim Kurkjian and reporter Coley Harvey.

The New York Mets host the San Diego Padres on Friday, October 7 in prime time, at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary for the series.

Coverage continues with four games on Saturday, October 8 across ESPN and ESPN2, and up to four games on Sunday, October 9, if necessary.

MLB Wild Card Series on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes

ESPN Radio will begin its national coverage of the entire MLB Postseason by nationally broadcasting every game throughout the MLB Wild Card Series. The audio from ESPN Radio broadcasts is also available on the ESPN App.

ESPN Deportes will televise every game of the MLB Wild Card Series, with its coverage also available on the ESPN App.

Baseball Tonight will air two shows every day throughout the Wild Card Series. Kevin Connors hosts, with analyst Xavier Scruggs and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan. Friday, October 7, the show will air from 7-8 p.m. on ESPN and again with postgame coverage at 12-1 a.m. on ESPN2. Saturday, October 8, the first show is from 6:30-7 p.m. and the second show is from 8-8:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Sunday, October 9, if necessary, shows will air from 7-8 p.m. on ESPN2 and 12-1 a.m. on ESPN2.

ESPN MLB Wild Card Series schedule

Date Time Game Commentators Platform Fri, Oct. 7 12 p.m. Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians ESPN: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Jesse Rogers ESPN Radio: Dave O’Brien, Marly Rivera ESPN Deportes: Jorge Eduardo Sánchez, Rocket Valdez ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 2 p.m. Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals ESPN: Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, Alden Gonzalez ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Kyle Peterson ESPN Deportes: Marcelo Canto, Eitán Benezra ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 4 p.m. Game 1: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays ESPN: Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Coley Harvey ESPN Radio: Dan Shulman, Gregg Olsen ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Guillermo Celis ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 8 p.m. Game 1: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets ESPN: Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Kevin Brown, Chris Burke ESPN Deportes: Carolina Guillen, Orlando Hernandez, Enrique Rojas ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sat, Oct. 8 12 p.m. Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians ESPN: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Jesse Rogers ESPN Radio: Dave O’Brien, Marly Rivera ESPN Deportes: Jorge Eduardo Sánchez, Rocket Valdez ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 4 p.m. Game 2: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays ESPN: Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Coley Harvey ESPN Radio: Dan Shulman, Gregg Olsen ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Guillermo Celis ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Game 2: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets ESPN: Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Kevin Brown, Chris Burke ESPN Deportes: Carolina Guillen, Orlando Hernandez, Enrique Rojas ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies St. Louis Cardinals ESPN: Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, Alden Gonzalez ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Kyle Peterson ESPN Deportes: Marcelo Canto, Eitán Benezra ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sun, Oct. 9 2 p.m. Game 3: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays* ESPN: Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Coley Harvey ESPN Radio: Dan Shulman, Gregg Olsen ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Guillermo Celis ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 4 p.m. Game 3: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians* ESPN: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Jesse Rogers ESPN Radio: Dave O’Brien, Marly Rivera ESPN Deportes: Jorge Eduardo Sánchez, Rocket Valdez ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Game 3: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets* ESPN: Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Kevin Brown, Chris Burke ESPN Deportes: Carolina Guillen, Orlando Hernandez, Enrique Rojas ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Game 3: Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals* ESPN: Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, Alden Gonzalez ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Kyle Peterson ESPN Deportes: Marcelo Canto, Eitán Benezra ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

*If Necessary

For Any Three-Game Scenarios on Sunday, October 9

If the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians series is over: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays remains as scheduled. San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets moves to 4 p.m. on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. on ESPN) Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals moves to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2)

If the Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays series is over, then there are no changes to the original schedule.

If the Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals series is over, then there are no changes to the original schedule.

If the San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets series is over: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians remain as scheduled. Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals moves to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2)



For Any Two-Game Scenarios on Sunday, October 9

If the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays series end: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets moves to 4 p.m. on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. on ESPN) Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals moves to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2)

If the Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets series end: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians will remain at 4 p.m. on ESPN Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals moves to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2)

If the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets series end: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays moves to 4 p.m. on ESPN (instead of 2 p.m. on ABC) Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals moves to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2)

If the San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals series end: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays moves to 4 p.m. on ESPN (instead of 2 p.m. on ABC) Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians moves to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (instead of 4 p.m. on ESPN)

If the Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals series end, then there are no changes to the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets game times.

If the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians and Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals series end: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays moves to 4 p.m. on ESPN (instead of 2 p.m. on ABC) San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets will remain scheduled at 7:30 p.m.



For Any One-Game Scenario on Sunday, October 9

If there is only one game, it will be scheduled at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

-30-