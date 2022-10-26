ESPN Radio Celebrates 25 Years as National Audio Home of the World Series as Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Game 1 is Friday

Jessica Mendoza, Eduardo Perez Complete World Series Radio Booth with Buster Olney Reporting

Baseball Tonight, SportsCenter on Site

ESPN Radio is the national audio home of the 2022 World Series as the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper take on the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve. The Fall Classic begins with Game 1 on Friday, October 28, at 8 p.m. ET. This marks ESPN Radio’s 25th consecutive year of World Series coverage. The audio from ESPN Radio World Series broadcasts is available to stream on the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com and SiriusXM channel 80.

Dan Shulman, the national radio voice of the World Series, will call his 12th and final Fall Classic on ESPN Radio, concluding his 24th postseason on the platform. The veteran baseball broadcaster, who served as the voice of Sunday Night Baseball from 2011-2017, will focus on his full-time role as ESPN college basketball commentator via a new, multi-year contract extension. Shulman will also continue to call Toronto Blue Jays games locally.

Shulman will team up with Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza, who will call her third World Series, and analyst Eduardo Perez, who will call his second, to round out the booth. Buster Olney will serve as reporter. In 2020, Mendoza became the first woman to serve as national radio analyst for the World Series.

Kevin Winter will host pregame coverage at 7 p.m. on ESPN Radio along with Doug Glanville, ESPN Radio’s lead regular season game analyst, for every game of the series.

Baseball Tonight and SportsCenter

Baseball Tonight will be on site at the World Series providing pregame coverage for Games 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6. Karl Ravech will host with analysts Tim Kurkjian and Eduardo Perez and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. on ESPN2, with a second show at 7 p.m. ahead of Games 3 and 4.

Baseball Tonight will exclusively unveil the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners on Tuesday, November 1, at 5 p.m., live from the ballpark ahead of Game 4.

Marly Rivera will report for SportsCenter and ESPN Radio on site at the World Series. Plus, analysts Todd Frazier and Doug Glanville will contribute to studio shows, including Get Up. Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers will also be on site documenting the World Series for ESPN.com. Clinton Yates will provide coverage for Andscape.

All ESPN MLB coverage is also available on the ESPN App.

2022 World Series schedule:

Date Game Fri, Oct. 28 World Series Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Sat, Oct. 29 World Series Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Mon, Oct. 31 World Series Game 3: Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies Tue, Nov. 1 World Series Game 4: Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies Wed, Nov. 2 World Series Game 5: Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies* Fri, Nov. 4 World Series Game 6: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros* Sat, Nov. 5 World Series Game 7: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros*

*If necessary

Baseball Tonight schedule:

Date Time (ET) Network Fri, Oct. 28 5 p.m. ESPN2 Fri, Oct. 28 7 p.m. ESPN2 Mon, Oct. 31 5 p.m. ESPN2 Tue, Nov. 1 5 p.m. ESPN2 Tue, Nov. 1 7 p.m. ESPN2 Wed, Nov. 2* 5 p.m. ESPN2 Fri, Nov. 4* 5 p.m. ESPN2

*If necessary

