ESPN+ To Stream Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker Exclusively on Saturday, Oct. 8

R ivalry match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund – German soccer’s most successful clubs

Derek Rae leads English commentary

Pitch-side Reporters Archie Rhind-Tutt and Hannes Wolf live from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund

Ricardo Ortiz and Barak Fever calling the match in Spanish

ESPN+ will stream Der Klassiker, German football’s fiercest rivalry match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, on Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET live in English and Spanish.

Commentators Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match from the ESPN Bristol, Conn., studios, with pitch-side reporting and analysis from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund by Germany-based Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt alongside analyst and former Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Hannes Wolf.

With seven match days into the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, Borussia Dortmund (15 points) are ranked second in the Bundesliga standings, three points ahead of fifth-place FC Bayern München.

After seven straight losses in Bundesliga matches Borussia Dortmund is hoping for a home win against its biggest rival FC Bayern München and striker Sadio Mané on ESPN+ this Saturday.



Der Klassiker on ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s) Thu, Oct 6 8:30 p.m. Futbol Americas

Der Klassiker preview with special guest ESPN Bundesliga Lead Commentator Derek Rae ESPN+ Sat, Oct 8 12 p.m. Der Klassiker Pregame Special

(English)

Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno in Bristol

Pitch-side Reporters: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Hannes Wolf ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel (English) Ricardo Ortiz and Barak Fever (Spanish)

Pitch-side Reporters: Rhind-Tutt and Wolf ESPN+ Immediately following the match Der Klassiker Postgame Special (English)

Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno in Bristol

Pitch-side Reporters: Rhind-Tutt and Wolf ESPN+ 8 p.m. ESPN FC ESPN+

*subject to change

Surround Content:

Futbol Americas (ESPN+, Thursday at 8:30 p.m.): Hosts Sebastián Salazar and Herculez Gomez sit down with ESPN lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae to preview the match and talk about Gio Reyna (Dortmund), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) and Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin). ESPN FC (ESPN+, daily at 6 p.m.): Host Kay Murray and analyst Alejandro Moreno will preview Der Klassiker on Saturday with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Hannes Wolf from Dortmund. Fuera de Juego (ESPN+, daily at 6 p.m.): The daily Spanish-language soccer studio program will preview and discuss the matchups on Friday’s program. SportsCenter Saturday AM preview of Der Klassiker.



Click here for weekly schedule of all soccer matches on ESPN platforms.

