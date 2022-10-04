ESPN Welcomes a ‘Wild Weekend’ for College Football’s Week 6, Including Red River Showdown, No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State, No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU

ESPN opens October with some of the biggest brands in college football for Week 6, including the AT&T Red River Showdown on ABC featuring Texas and Oklahoma, No. 3 Ohio State on the road at Michigan State, a ranked vs. ranked SEC showdown between No. 8 Tennessee and No. 25 LSU on ESPN, and more. In total, nearly a dozen ranked squads are set to be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 6 alongside ESPN’s coverage of the MLB Wild Card Series.

ABC features a trio of conference matchups on Saturday. Kicking off the day in Dallas is the AT&T Red River Showdown, as Big 12 foes Texas and Oklahoma clash at the Cotton Bowl at noon ET. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will announce the action on ABC. At 4 p.m., No. 3 Ohio State matches up against Michigan State in East Lansing, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe providing commentary on ABC. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 5 Clemson takes on Boston College at 7:30 p.m., as Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Boston College alum Molly McGrath call the action. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the primetime presentation on the ESPN App.

On ESPN, the 4K Game of the Week is Oregon State at Stanford, featuring Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the Pac-12 After Dark call at 11 p.m. At noon, No. 25 LSU plays host to eighth-ranked Tennessee on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden and Todd McShay are set to announce the action on ESPN, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons broadcasting from Baton Rouge on ESPN Radio.

Additional Programming Highlights:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 5
    • SMU at UCF (7 p.m. | ESPN2)
      • Talent: Tiffany Greene, Rene Ingoglia, Dawn Davenport
      • Note: Rescheduled Week 5 game due to Hurricane Ian

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Wed, Oct 5 7 p.m. SMU at UCF
Tiffany Greene, Rene Ingoglia, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
Fri, Oct 7 7 p.m. Harvard at Cornell
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Houston at Memphis
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Sat, Oct 8 Noon AT&T Red River Showdown: Texas vs. Oklahoma
(Dallas, Texas)
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George		 ABC
No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU
TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden, Todd McShay
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN/
ESPN Radio
Missouri at Florida
John Schriffen, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler		 ESPNU
Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Tiffany Blackmon		 SEC Network
Louisville at Virginia
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris		 ACC Network
Buffalo at Bowling Green
Dan Gutowsky, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Akron at Ohio
Anthony Lima, Bob Generelli		 ESPN3
Georgia Southern at Georgia State ESPN3
2:30 p.m. South Florida at No. 24 Cincinnati
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue		 ESPN+
3 p.m. Jackson State at Alabama State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN3*
3:30 p.m. East Carolina at Tulane
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor		 ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis		 ACC Network
Ball State at Central Michigan
Jim Barbar, Adam Breneman		 ESPN+
Toledo at Northern Illinois
Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly		 ESPN+
Kent State at Miami (Ohio)
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
Liberty at UMass ESPN+
4 p.m. No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC
North Carolina at Miami
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ESPN2
No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Drew Carter, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
Duke at Georgia Tech ESPN3
6 p.m. Western Kentucky at UTSA ESPN+
7 p.m. Appalachian State at Texas State ESPN+
Southern Miss at Troy ESPN+
UTEP at Louisiana Tech ESPN+
UConn at Florida International ESPN3
7:30 p.m. No. 5 Clemson at Boston College
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath		 ABC
Kansas State at Iowa State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport		 ESPNU
South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
Army at No. 15 Wake Forest ESPN3
8 p.m. Florida State at No. 14 NC State
Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
Coastal Carolina at UL Monroe ESPN+
11 p.m. Oregon State at Stanford
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN

*Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. Saturday

