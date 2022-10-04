ESPN Welcomes a ‘Wild Weekend’ for College Football’s Week 6, Including Red River Showdown, No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State, No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU

ESPN opens October with some of the biggest brands in college football for Week 6, including the AT&T Red River Showdown on ABC featuring Texas and Oklahoma, No. 3 Ohio State on the road at Michigan State, a ranked vs. ranked SEC showdown between No. 8 Tennessee and No. 25 LSU on ESPN, and more. In total, nearly a dozen ranked squads are set to be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 6 alongside ESPN’s coverage of the MLB Wild Card Series.

ABC features a trio of conference matchups on Saturday. Kicking off the day in Dallas is the AT&T Red River Showdown, as Big 12 foes Texas and Oklahoma clash at the Cotton Bowl at noon ET. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will announce the action on ABC. At 4 p.m., No. 3 Ohio State matches up against Michigan State in East Lansing, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe providing commentary on ABC. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 5 Clemson takes on Boston College at 7:30 p.m., as Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Boston College alum Molly McGrath call the action. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the primetime presentation on the ESPN App.

On ESPN, the 4K Game of the Week is Oregon State at Stanford, featuring Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the Pac-12 After Dark call at 11 p.m. At noon, No. 25 LSU plays host to eighth-ranked Tennessee on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden and Todd McShay are set to announce the action on ESPN, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons broadcasting from Baton Rouge on ESPN Radio.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Wednesday, Oct. 5 SMU at UCF (7 p.m. | ESPN2) Talent: Tiffany Greene, Rene Ingoglia, Dawn Davenport Note: Rescheduled Week 5 game due to Hurricane Ian



Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Wed, Oct 5 7 p.m. SMU at UCF

Tiffany Greene, Rene Ingoglia, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 Fri, Oct 7 7 p.m. Harvard at Cornell

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Houston at Memphis

Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Sat, Oct 8 Noon AT&T Red River Showdown: Texas vs. Oklahoma

(Dallas, Texas)

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George ABC No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU

TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden, Todd McShay

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/

ESPN Radio Missouri at Florida

John Schriffen, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler ESPNU Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Tiffany Blackmon SEC Network Louisville at Virginia

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris ACC Network Buffalo at Bowling Green

Dan Gutowsky, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 2 p.m. Akron at Ohio

Anthony Lima, Bob Generelli ESPN3 Georgia Southern at Georgia State ESPN3 2:30 p.m. South Florida at No. 24 Cincinnati

Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue ESPN+ 3 p.m. Jackson State at Alabama State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN3* 3:30 p.m. East Carolina at Tulane

Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor ESPNU Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis ACC Network Ball State at Central Michigan

Jim Barbar, Adam Breneman ESPN+ Toledo at Northern Illinois

Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly ESPN+ Kent State at Miami (Ohio)

Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray ESPN+ Liberty at UMass ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC North Carolina at Miami

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ESPN2 No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Drew Carter, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network Duke at Georgia Tech ESPN3 6 p.m. Western Kentucky at UTSA ESPN+ 7 p.m. Appalachian State at Texas State ESPN+ Southern Miss at Troy ESPN+ UTEP at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ UConn at Florida International ESPN3 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Clemson at Boston College

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath ABC Kansas State at Iowa State

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPNU South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network Army at No. 15 Wake Forest ESPN3 8 p.m. Florida State at No. 14 NC State

Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network Coastal Carolina at UL Monroe ESPN+ 11 p.m. Oregon State at Stanford

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ESPN

*Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. Saturday