ESPN Welcomes a ‘Wild Weekend’ for College Football’s Week 6, Including Red River Showdown, No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State, No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU
ESPN opens October with some of the biggest brands in college football for Week 6, including the AT&T Red River Showdown on ABC featuring Texas and Oklahoma, No. 3 Ohio State on the road at Michigan State, a ranked vs. ranked SEC showdown between No. 8 Tennessee and No. 25 LSU on ESPN, and more. In total, nearly a dozen ranked squads are set to be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 6 alongside ESPN’s coverage of the MLB Wild Card Series.
ABC features a trio of conference matchups on Saturday. Kicking off the day in Dallas is the AT&T Red River Showdown, as Big 12 foes Texas and Oklahoma clash at the Cotton Bowl at noon ET. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will announce the action on ABC. At 4 p.m., No. 3 Ohio State matches up against Michigan State in East Lansing, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe providing commentary on ABC. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 5 Clemson takes on Boston College at 7:30 p.m., as Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Boston College alum Molly McGrath call the action. The AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the primetime presentation on the ESPN App.
On ESPN, the 4K Game of the Week is Oregon State at Stanford, featuring Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the Pac-12 After Dark call at 11 p.m. At noon, No. 25 LSU plays host to eighth-ranked Tennessee on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden and Todd McShay are set to announce the action on ESPN, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons broadcasting from Baton Rouge on ESPN Radio.
Additional Programming Highlights:
- Wednesday, Oct. 5
- SMU at UCF (7 p.m. | ESPN2)
- Talent: Tiffany Greene, Rene Ingoglia, Dawn Davenport
- Note: Rescheduled Week 5 game due to Hurricane Ian
- SMU at UCF (7 p.m. | ESPN2)
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Wed, Oct 5
|7 p.m.
|SMU at UCF
Tiffany Greene, Rene Ingoglia, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 7
|7 p.m.
|Harvard at Cornell
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston at Memphis
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 8
|Noon
|AT&T Red River Showdown: Texas vs. Oklahoma
(Dallas, Texas)
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
|ABC
|No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU
TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden, Todd McShay
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/
ESPN Radio
|Missouri at Florida
John Schriffen, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler
|ESPNU
|Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Tiffany Blackmon
|SEC Network
|Louisville at Virginia
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|Buffalo at Bowling Green
Dan Gutowsky, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Akron at Ohio
Anthony Lima, Bob Generelli
|ESPN3
|Georgia Southern at Georgia State
|ESPN3
|2:30 p.m.
|South Florida at No. 24 Cincinnati
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Jackson State at Alabama State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN3*
|3:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at Tulane
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor
|ESPNU
|Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
|Ball State at Central Michigan
Jim Barbar, Adam Breneman
|ESPN+
|Toledo at Northern Illinois
Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|Kent State at Miami (Ohio)
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|Liberty at UMass
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|North Carolina at Miami
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ESPN2
|No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Drew Carter, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|Duke at Georgia Tech
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at UTSA
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Appalachian State at Texas State
|ESPN+
|Southern Miss at Troy
|ESPN+
|UTEP at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|UConn at Florida International
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Clemson at Boston College
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Kansas State at Iowa State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPNU
|South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|Army at No. 15 Wake Forest
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 14 NC State
Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|Coastal Carolina at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|Oregon State at Stanford
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
*Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. Saturday