ESPN’s Can’t-Miss Mornings: Get Up & First Take Team Up Monday Following Sunday’s Cowboys-Eagles Matchup

On Monday, Oct. 17, two of ESPN’s signature morning shows, Get Up and First Take, will team up (8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET) following Sunday’s NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin, Molly Qerim, Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan, Dan Orlovsky and more will make appearances throughout the four hours to bring fans reaction, debate and analysis from the game as well as the full weekend schedule and look ahead to the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Fall viewership success

Both shows have seen significant year-over-year viewership growth throughout the NFL season thus far. Most recently, Get Up had its most-watched Sept. ever and First Take had its best since 2019. The Monday shows following NFL Week 1 for Get Up and First Take were up 13 and 25 percent, respectively, vs. 2021.

-30-

Media contact: Michael Skarka ([email protected])