NFL on ESPN+: Exclusive Coverage of Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Streams Live at 9:30 a.m. ET on October 30 from London

First Exclusive NFL Game is Latest Signature Moment in Growth of ESPN+

Pregame Coverage on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN to Provide Live Look-Ins, Game Updates

Week 8 Concludes with Traditional Monday Night Football Presentation on Halloween Night

ESPN+ will stream the platform’s first exclusive NFL game on Sunday, October 30, at 9:30 a.m. ET, a milestone moment for the platform and ESPN’s NFL rights portfolio. Fans will begin NFL Week 8 Sunday with the Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London, England, as the NFL international series continues. ESPN’s Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge will be on the call from London, with officiating expert John Parry working the game remotely.

What Fans Need to Know on Sunday, October 30

Pregame: On ESPN+ and ESPN

All times ET

8:30 – 9:15 a.m.: A special edition of Sunday NFL Countdown will stream live on ESPN+ and be simulcast on ESPN. Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Rex Ryan, along with Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, will anchor the coverage from New York City. Levy, Riddick, Orlovsky, and Rutledge all join live from London

A special edition of Sunday NFL Countdown will stream live on ESPN+ and be simulcast on ESPN. 9:15 – 9:30 a.m.: Airing on both ESPN+ and ESPN, the Progressive Kickoff leads into Broncos-Jaguars

Airing on both ESPN+ and ESPN, the Progressive Kickoff leads into Broncos-Jaguars 9:30 a.m.: ESPN+ streams its first-ever exclusive NFL game, as Broncos-Jaguars kick off from Wembley Stadium

During Broncos-Jaguars on ESPN

On ESPN, Sunday NFL Countdown will continue without interruption when the Broncos-Jaguars kick off through its traditional time slot (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.). In addition to previewing the Week 8 NFL slate, the show will:

Provide live look-ins to Broncos-Jaguars and multiple game updates via on-screen graphics

Sunday NFL Countdown crew will bring fans the halftime and postgame show of Broncos-Jaguars, with both available on ESPN+ and ESPN.

Spanish-Language Offering of Broncos-Jaguars on ESPN+

ESPN+ will also carry a Spanish-language offering of Broncos-Jaguars, with Rebeca Landa (play-by-play), Ciro Procuna (analyst), and Katina Castorena (reporter) on the call

Monday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on Halloween Night

The first exclusive ESPN+ game is the prelude to ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Halloween night (October 31, 8 p.m.). Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will be at FirstEnergy Stadium. ESPN will air all of its traditional NFL programming leading in: NFL Rewind (3 p.m.), NFL Live (4 p.m.) and Monday Night Countdown (6 p.m.).

ESPN’s Growing NFL Portfolio

The first exclusive ESPN+ game is another added component of ESPN’s growing NFL rights portfolio. Earlier this year, in Week 2, ESPN and ABC aired separate Monday Night Football games with staggered kickoffs and overlapping action for the first time.

Beginning with the 2023 season, when the new Disney/ESPN and NFL media agreement begins, ESPN+ will continue to carry an exclusive international game each year and Disney will have three multi-game Monday Night Football weeks each season. As a result of the additional MNF games, a game exclusively presented on ESPN+ and the Week 18 doubleheader which began in 2021, ESPN will have 23 regular season games each year beginning in 2023. ESPN also adds a Divisional Playoff game, adding to its existing Super Wild Card game.

NFL on ESPN+

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, ESPN+ subscribers have access to more NFL content than ever before, including multiple simulcasts of Monday Night Football and Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, along with a Super Wild Card Playoff game. Additionally, live studio shows, on-demand original programming and premium articles on ESPN.com, round out the offerings on ESPN+.

