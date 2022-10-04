NHL on ESPN+: Five-Part Season Preview Series State of Hockey Premieres October 4, New Season of The Point, In The Crease debuting Opening Night

State of Hockey, a new five-part series previewing the upcoming NHL season, will premieres today exclusively on ESPN+.

Featuring ESPN’s NHL reporters and analysts, State of Hockey will preview both conferences and examine the new season’s major storylines across the league, while also highlighting the top plays on the ice from last year. All five episodes of the series available to stream now on ESPN+.

Eastern Conference Preview, hosted by Steve Levy and joined by analysts Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Ray Ferraro and reporter Emily Kaplan, examines major storylines from the offseason in the Eastern Conference, including Johnny Gaudreau’s move to Columbus, how the Maple Leafs can take the next step, and more.

Western Conference Preview, hosted by John Buccigross and joined by analysts Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Brian Boucher and play-by-play commentator and reporter Leah Hextall, takes a close look at the Western Conference offseason, including changes in Calgary, the biggest competition for the Stanley Cup champs, and more.

State of Hockey: Storylines is hosted by Kevin Weekes, who is joined by analysts Ryan Callahan, AJ Mleczko and Brian Boucher, as they recap the offseason and explore teams like the Oilers, Lightning, and Bruins headed into the new season.

Plays of the Year features host Arda Öcal getting hockey fans ready for the upcoming season with last year’s top goals, saves, milestones and feel-good moments.

The Point: Special Edition is hosted by Arda Öcal and features interviews by Kaplan and Buccigross going one-on-one with the NHL’s top stars, including Cale Makar, Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Trevor Zegras, who talk about their careers, life outside hockey and the upcoming season.

On NHL Opening Night The Point will again surround ESPN’s live coverage of NHL games with access anywhere a puck is dropped, including look-aheads at key matchups, league trends and hockey lifestyle coverage.

From Opening Night through All-Star Break, The Point will air on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+ every Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. ET. Following the All-Star Break, The Point will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-7 p.m. ET.

Beginning Oct. 11, In the Crease – the long-running NHL post-game show – will return to ESPN+ with episodes streaming after the last contest on every game night of the season.

Also, NHL original content on ESPN+ will include an All-Star Game Special in February and the Trade Deadline Special in March. PK’s Places, part of the expansion of the Places Universe on ESPN+ and featuring three-time NHL All-Star P.K. Subban, is set to debut in the spring.

“Our goal is to super-serve hockey fans and explore emerging storylines on and off the ice”, said executive producer Michael McQuade. “We are telling the story of the NHL as only our team can.”

The upcoming 2022-23 NHL season is the second year of the historic and innovative seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal by The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and the National Hockey League which will continue through 2027-28.