Peyton’s Places Season 3 Available Exclusively on ESPN+

Episode 1 of the latest season of Peyton’s Places is now available exclusively on ESPN+. Peyton Manning returns to host a third season of the popular and Emmy-nominated football-themed docuseries, which features Manning exploring football’s history and cultural impact through conversations with players, coaches and other key figures. The first episode of the season is available now on ESPN+.

Since the debut of the first season, Places has been expanded into a franchise, with various other sport centric shows joining the Places universe including Eli’s Places (college football), Abby’s Places (soccer), Rowdy’s Places (competitive fighting), Big Papi’s Places (baseball), and Vince’s Places (basketball), as well as the upcoming McEnroe’s Places (tennis), P.K.’s Places (hockey), and Sue’s Places (college basketball). The 100th episode in the franchise, a Halloween special called Peyton & Eli’s Spooky Adventure, will also air on ESPN2 this evening following the Manningcast.

Said Manning: “I couldn’t be more excited for the premiere of the third season of Peyton’s Places. I’m proud of the collaboration with our team at Omaha, ESPN, and NFL Films, to share our love of pro football with fans all over the world.”

In episode 1, Peyton discovers the reason the Detroit Lions haven’t won a Championship since 1957 – “The Curse of Bobby Layne”. And with help from two Hollywood stars, Jeff Daniels and Keegan-Michael Key, tries to lift it. Later in the season, Manning will tell stories of football history with the help of guests including Lance Alworth, Herman Edwards, Calvin Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Pat McAfee, Jim Marshall, Matt Millen, Ahmad Rashad, Kurt Warner, and Ricky Watters.

The debut schedule for this season is as follows:

Episode Premiere on ESPN+ 1 Sunday, October 30 2 Sunday, November 6 3 Sunday, November 13 4 Sunday, November 20 5 Sunday, November 27 6 Sunday, December 4 7 Sunday, December 11 8 Sunday, December 18 9 Sunday, December 25

Peyton’s Places is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+. The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions, an entertainment company launched by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli. The company also produces ESPN+’s Places series.

